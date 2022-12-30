New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type, By Mobility, By Source, By Application, By End Users, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377499/?utm_source=GNW



Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The rising prevalence of associated diseases along with growing geriatric population are anticipated to augment the growth of the market.



Growing adoption of advanced technologies in diagnostic imaging modalities is also one of the major factors for the growth of the Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.For instance, in 2021, GE Healthcare launched a Vscan AirTM is a cutting-edge, wireless pocket-sized ultrasound which gives doctors a crystal-clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software.



Additionally, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, cancer, and others are bolstering the growth of the market.Presently, over 60 percent of people with type 2 diabetes live in Asia, primarily in China and India.



The rise in medical tourism in the region especially in countries like India, Singapore, Thailand, among others, is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2028.



The Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market is segmented into type, mobility, source, application, end users, company and country.Based on type, the market can be fragmented into X-Ray imaging solutions, ultrasound systems, MRI systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging solutions, mammography and others.



Among these, the X-Ray imaging solutions segment is expected to dominate the market through 2028.This can be ascribed to the increasing number of road accidents and injuries in the region.



Additionally, this is a cost-effective technique, which is non-invasive and helps in diagnosis of various diseases.

Based on source, the market can be split into domestic and import. The domestic segment is expected to hold significant share in the market on account of the large-scale production of X-Ray, Ultrasound and CT Scan equipment in the region.



Major players operating in the Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market include Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (GE Healthcare Limited), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Hologic Hub Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market from 2018 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

• To classify and forecast Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market based on type, mobility, source, application, end users, component, company and country distribution.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of diagnostic imaging equipment manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the diagnostic imaging equipment manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the diagnostic imaging equipment manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Diagnostic imaging equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Hospitals & clinics/diagnostic centers/ambulatory care centers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to diagnostic imaging

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as diagnostic imaging equipment manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Type:

o X-Ray Imaging Solutions

o Ultrasound Systems

o MRI Systems

o CT Scanners

o Nuclear Imaging Solutions

o Mammography

o Others

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Mobility:

o Portable

o Standalone

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Source:

o Domestic

o Import

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

o Cardiology

o Oncology

o Neurology

o Orthopedics

o Gastroenterology

o Gynecology

o Others

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End Users:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Diagnostic Centers

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Asia Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Indonesia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific diagnostic imaging market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

