Asia Pacific Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Device Type, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

Asia Pacific neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The factors driving the growth of the market are increasing incidence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, migraine, and others, along with extensive technological advancements.



For instance, in 2019, in India, as per the Neurology India’s data, the common neurological disorders are stroke with 37.9%, followed by headache disorder with 17.5%, epilepsy with 11.3% and cerebral palsy with 5.7%. In addition, increasing geriatric population is also one of the main factors as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s diseases and others. Furthermore, the ongoing research and development activities to use neurostimulators for treating various conditions such as asthma, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and interstitial cystitis are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 7.5% of Indians live with depression.

The Asia Pacific neurostimulation devices market is segmented into device type, application, company, and country.Based on device type, the market is categorized into spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and others.



Out of which, the spinal cord stimulators segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.This is attributed to high growth in number of product approvals, and rising demand for treating neuropathic pain and spinal injuries.



Based on country, China is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to surge in research and development activity, and use of integrated internal neurostimulation device in proteomic, genomic and clinical diagnostics, coupled with the growing demand for advanced neurostimulation devices in the treatment of chronic pain management.

Major players operating in the Asia Pacific neurostimulation devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Aleva neurotherapeutics SA, Boston scientific corporation, ElectroCore Inc., EndoStim Inc., Medtronic plc, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics Inc, NeuroSigma, Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc. and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



In this report, Asia Pacific neurostimulation devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia Pacific Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Device Type:

o Spinal Cord Stimulators

o Deep Brain Stimulators

o Sacral Nerve Stimulators

o Vagus Nerve Stimulators

o Others

• Asia Pacific Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Application:

o Pain Management

o Hearing Loss

o Urinary Incontinence

o Parkinson’s Disease

o Epilepsy

o Others

• Asia Pacific Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Vietnam

o Thailand

o Indonesia



