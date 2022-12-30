Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Environmental Protection and Energy Consumption Regulations to Bolster Sector Growth

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Center Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modular data center market is expected to grow from $21.70 billion in 2021 to $25.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The modular data center market is expected to reach $48.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.1%.



North America was the largest region in the modular data center market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the modular data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of components in the modular data centers are solutions and services. Solutions refer to modular container-housed data center solutions with customized SME, cloud, edge applications, and preconfigured data center containers. The various size organization involved are small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises that are used by banking, financial services and insurance (bfsi), it and telecommunication, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and defense, retail, manufacturing, and other verticals.



Increasing environmental protection and energy consumption regulations are expected to propel the growth of the modular data centre market going forward. The energy consumption performance of modular data centres, as well as the benefits in construction, planning, and required space, are in line with government policy directions. The newly constructed data centres have benefited in terms of construction time, energy consumption, and cost. Modular data centres are intended to deal with server changes such as cloud computing, virtualization, centralization, and high density, as well as to improve data centre operation efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and achieve the goal of rapid expansion and zero interference.

For instance, The EU 2019/424 "Regulation on eco-design requirements for servers and data storage goods," which was released by the European Commission in 2019, defines a set of technical standards with the goal of reducing the environmental impact of the data centre sector. The European Commission is looking into other ways to increase the energy efficiency of data centres and cloud computing. Data centre operations in the European Union are also anticipated to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 under the terms of the European Green Deal. Therefore, increasing environmental protection and energy consumption regulations will drive the modular data center market.



Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the modular data center market. Major companies operating in modular data centers are focusing on integrating new technologies into their product offerings to increase the efficiency of their data centers. For instance, in June 2022, Schneider Electric SE, a France-based company that specializes in digital automation and energy management launched a speedier prefabricated data center service in Europe.

Under the ""Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One"" brand, Schneider would deliver prefabricated containerized data centers from 27kW to 80kW produced at its Barcelona factory, with a streamlined ordering process. As opposed to engineer-to-order (ETO), the boxes are now available on a configure-to-order (CTO) basis, effectively moving toward standardized configurations that may be ordered from a catalog. For Edge sites or smaller users, the Easy prefabricated series of containers are ISO standard sized and may be delivered in as little as 12 weeks.



In May 2021, Johnson Controls International plc, an Ireland-based HVAC and security equipment manufacturer acquired Silent-Aire Limited Partnership for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition Johnson Controls' position as the market leader in the rapidly expanding data center market with its cutting-edge cooling equipment technology and modular data center solutions. Silent-Aire Limited Partnership is a Canada-based manufacturer of modular data centers.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises; Large Enterprises

3) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunication; Media and Entertainment; Healthcare; Government and Defense; Retail; Manufacturing; Other Verticals

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.65 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $48.16 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Modular Data Center Market Characteristics



3. Modular Data Center Market Trends And Strategies



4. Modular Data Center Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Modular Data Center Market Size And Growth



6. Modular Data Center Market Segmentation

7. Modular Data Center Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Modular Data Center Market



9. China Modular Data Center Market



10. India Modular Data Center Market



11. Japan Modular Data Center Market

12. Australia Modular Data Center Market



13. Indonesia Modular Data Center Market



14. South Korea Modular Data Center Market



15. Western Europe Modular Data Center Market



16. UK Modular Data Center Market



17. Germany Modular Data Center Market



18. France Modular Data Center Market



19. Eastern Europe Modular Data Center Market



20. Russia Modular Data Center Market



21. North America Modular Data Center Market



22. USA Modular Data Center Market



23. South America Modular Data Center Market



24. Brazil Modular Data Center Market



25. Middle East Modular Data Center Market



26. Africa Modular Data Center Market



27. Modular Data Center Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Modular Data Center Market



29. Modular Data Center Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dell EMC

HPE Company

Baselayer Technology LLC

Vertiv Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG

Instant Data Centers LLC

Colt Group SA

Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Diversitec Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc.

Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/669c5j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment