The Global Marine Insurance Market is expected to grow by $4994.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period

16% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of multiple distribution channels, increase in premium contribution from emerging markets, and improvements in industry regulations.



The marine insurance market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cargo

• Hull

• Offshore energy

• Marine liability



By End-user

• Cargo owners

• Traders

• Government



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

• North America



This study identifies the increase in M&A and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the marine insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in the use of IoT and increase in the automation of business processes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The marine insurance market covers the following areas:

• Marine insurance market sizing

• Marine insurance market forecast

• Marine insurance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes several leading marine insurance market vendors that include Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Atrium Underwriters Ltd., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Chubb Ltd., Hannover Re, Munich Reinsurance Co., Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance Co. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., Swiss Re Ltd., Thomas Miller and Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., United India Insurance Co. Ltd., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



