Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Global Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Patches in Cardiac Disease Propels Sector

The global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market is expected to grow from $3.29 billion in 2021 to $3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25%. The cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market is expected to reach $5.20 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.91%.



Cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches refer to artificial tissue generated in the laboratory used for the restoration of damaged body tissue made up of tissues grown in the laboratory and polymers. These are used for the replacement of damaged body parts to maintain the functioning of a body organ, provide mechanical, regeneration support for damaged myocardium layer, and restore functional characteristics of injured tissue for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.



North America was the largest region in the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values - that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main raw materials of cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches are eptfe, biomaterial and tissue-engineered material, and other raw materials. The ePTFE material is used in the manufacturing of medical devices such as catheters, biocompatible services, and cardiac sutures. The ePTFE is an expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene material made up of tetrafluoroethylene polymer units composed of Teflon.

The products are synthetic patches and biological patches. The applications are cardiac repair, atrial septal defect, common atrium, defects of the endocardial cushion, ventricular septal defect, tetralogy of Fallot, right ventricular outflow tract reconstruction, suture bleeding, vascular repair and reconstruction, transposition of the great vessels. The end users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.



The growing demand for patches in cardiac disease is expected to propel the growth of the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market. Cardiac disease is a category of disorders related to the heart and blood vessels. The demand for patches for cardiac disease is increasing due to lifestyles and consumption of smoking and alcohol. For instance, according to the World Health Organization data 2021, an organization under the United Nations that focuses on worldwide public health, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives a year. Furthermore, in the United States, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both sexes and members of the majority of racial and ethnic groups. Every 34 seconds, cardiovascular disease claims one life in the United States. In the United States, heart disease was the cause of 1 in 5 fatalities in 2020, taking the lives of almost 697,000 individuals. Therefore, the growing demand for patches of cardiac disease will drive the market in the upcoming years.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market. Many companies operating in cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches are developing new products or technologies for strengthening the demand for the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market.

For instance, in February 2020, Terumo introduced AQUABRID, a new surgical sealant, to the EMEA market. New surgical sealant AQUABRID is specially developed for aortic procedures. It combines with water (blood) and creates an elastic coating that clings firmly to the tissue. Even when blood coagulation is limited while undergoing cardiac surgery, it is secure and efficient in attaining hemostasis.



1) By Raw Materials: ePTFE; Biomaterial And Tissue-Engineered Material; Other Raw Materials

2) By Product: Synthetic Patch; Biologic Patch

3) By Application: Cardiac Repair; Atrial Septal Defect; Common Atrium; Defects Of The Endocardial Cushion; Ventricular Septal Defect; Tetralogy Of Fallot; Right Ventricular Outflow Tract Reconstruction; Suture Bleeding; Vascular Repair And Reconstruction; Transposition Of The Great Vessels

4) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics





