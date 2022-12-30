The Global Rare Earth Metals Market is expected to grow by $4932.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821769/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the rare earth metals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment, the surge in consumption from APAC, and the rise of new production capacities.



The rare earth metals market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Permanent magnets

• Metal alloys

• Catalysts

• Polishing powder

• Others



By Type

• Light rare earth elements

• Heavy rare earth elements

• Other element types



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in production capacities and the emergence of alternative suppliers as one of the prime reasons driving the rare earth metals market growth during the next few years. Also, recycling rare earth metals from electronic waste to gain prominence and green mining and environment-friendly refining gaining prominence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rare earth metals market vendors that include Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc. Also, the rare earth metals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



