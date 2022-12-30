The Global Vehicle to Grid Market is expected to grow by $29788.38 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle to Grid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796703/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the vehicle to grid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvements in EV battery technology, ability to meet peak electricity demands, and change in grid structure allowing decentralized power generation.



The vehicle to grid market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Power electronics

• Software



By Vehicle Type

• BEV

• PHEV

• FCEV



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the number of EV charging stations as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle to grid market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid deployment of smart grids and the increasing popularity of evs through government initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vehicle to grid market covers the following areas:

• Vehicle to grid market sizing

• Vehicle to grid market forecast

• Vehicle to grid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle to grid market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., ChargePoint Inc., Continental AG, Coritech Services, Edison International, Fermata LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nuvve Holding Corp., OVO Energy Ltd, Renault SAS, Tesla Inc., TransnetBW GmbH, Ford Motor Co., Qualcomm Inc., and Wallbox N.V. Also, the vehicle to grid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796703/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________