Surface Disinfectant Global Market Report 2022: Featuring 3M Company,Cantel Medical, The Clorox Company, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble

The global surface disinfectants market is expected to grow from $4.00 billion in 2021 to $4.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33%. The surface disinfectants market is expected to grow to $5.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68%.



North America was the largest region in the surface disinfectants market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the surface disinfectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values - that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main forms of surface disinfectants are wipes, liquids, and sprays. Surface disinfectant wipes are in the form of wipes to clean soft materials and remove harmful microorganisms. Wipes are soft materials such as cloth, towels, or paper to rub lightly to clean or dry the surface. Surface disinfectants contain alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid. Healthcare, hospitality, food & beverage, and residential are the end-users of surface disinfectants.



Awareness among consumers on hygiene is the key factor driving the surface disinfectant market. Hygiene refers to maintaining the cleanliness of one's body and clothing to preserve overall health and wellbeing. Awareness of personal hygiene helps the surface disinfectant market provide better customer service. For instance, according to a survey published by Frontiers media in August 2020, a Swiss-based scientific journal publisher, 98.7% of responders acknowledged that COVID-19 is a lethal, infectious disease that spread through human contact. They were acquainted with the accompanying symptoms and typical origins of COVID-19. The most frequent preventative actions performed by respondents were hand washing and social withdrawal, which was followed by avoiding travel to affected areas or nations and face mask use. In terms of awareness-based COVID-19 prevention and control, respondents showed high readiness. Such awareness regarding hygiene will propel the surface disinfectant market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the surface disinfectant market. Major players are using advanced technologies like pulsed UV light to remove all harmful microorganisms from the surfaces. Pulsed UV light technology has the potential for disinfecting various surfaces commonly utilized in lab settings. Broad-spectrum radiation is applied in the form of brief, intense bursts that provide intense radiation instantaneously, which results in significantly better microbial decontamination than conventional UV systems.

For instance, in June 2020, Voltas, an Indian-based home appliance company, launched a new line of Ultraviolet Light (UVC) based surface disinfectant solutions. These options include the UV Cart System, HandHeld, RUKS CoiloTron, and RUKS GermiTron. Mold, fungus, and bacteria are removed from cooling coils and drain pans using RUKS CoiloTron. HandHeld is a piece of portable surface cleaning and disinfection equipment. The UV Cart System provides high germicidal intensity to sterilize the area and immediately inactivate the microorganisms. RUKS GermiTron's Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UGVI) can kill 90% of bacteria and viruses in a single pass. This innovative product helps in fighting harmful viruses, such as coronavirus.



1) By Form: Wipes; Liquid; Spray

2) By Composition: Alcohols; Chlorine Compounds; Quaternary Ammonium Compounds; Hydrogen Peroxide; Peracetic Acid

3) By End-User: Healthcare; Hospitality; Food And Beverage; Residential





