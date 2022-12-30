Isekai, the Pearl of the Digital Blue Ocean Era announces its official launch

London, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



-There may soon be a strong new player on the field in the first half of the 2023 NFT season. The Isekai series NFT will be officially launched in the first half of the year!

London, UK / The ACGN derivative content creation digital platform Isekai will officially open the sale of NFT in the first half of 2023. The platform reported that there are one billion pieces of currency on sale. The specific time of the sale will be announced in the coming weeks, and the platform will determine whether to issue more or fix the total amount based on the circulation of the NFT market in the near future.

As one of the most noteworthy cryptocurrencies, Isekai has attracted dozens of artists and thousands of community members since its launch. Covering a wide range of fields such as anime, animation, games, and light novels, it has more than 200 derivative drawings, more than 100 music songs, and dozens of homoerotic novels. As more community members join and provide feedback, the Isekai platform plans to gradually update the platform and editor to support more gameplay, expand the platform's content ecology, and expand its categories and topics.

The announcement of the on-sale process is for security guards, according to Filo, founder of Isekai. " The works are encrypted using blockchain smart contract technology, and are then stored on the blockchain, to ensure the members' property is protected to the greatest extent possible." Says Filo.

Cryptocurrency and NFT have become one of the most attractive ways to invest nowadays. With its strong entry, through the leading and perfect WEB3 technology, coupled with a highly viscous member base, Isekai may become the darling of investors in a short time.

Isekai aims to bring together the most attractive content and creators worldwide, providing interesting audio, video, animation, and many other contents. On the platform community members can communicate with creators in real time. Isekai provides community members with various easy-to-use creation tools and distribution channels. By using NFT Culture Lego, users can engage in community building, create NFT content and social networks, and realize the creative and economic value of community members.

Currently, over 20,000 members have joined Isekai based on the same interest. The platform has established partnerships with industry-leading companies such as FindTruman, TiTiTi, Kairaku, Creator DAO, etc., to expand brand influence and awareness and the audience market through cooperation and cooperation co-build, attracting more community members from Asia, Europe, and America. Isekai is a community-based initiative designed to attract more community members from Asia, Europe, and the Americas.





