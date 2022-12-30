The Global Toy Market is expected to grow by $26.16 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796554/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the toy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing personal disposable income and rising middle-class population, rise in online sales, and increasing popularity of toy gifting culture.



The toy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Outdoor toys and dolls

• Building sets and puzzles

• Action figures and vehicles

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of construction toys as one of the prime reasons driving the toy market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of eco-friendly toys and increasing adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the toy market covers the following areas:

• Toy market sizing

• Toy market forecast

• Toy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toy market vendors that include Aoshima Bunka Kyozai Co. Ltd., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., BASIC FUN Inc., Clementoni Spa, Dream International Ltd., geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Mindware Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOMY Co. Ltd., Tru Kids Brand, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the toy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

