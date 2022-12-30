North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Increasing Research and Development Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - Class, Structures, Indications, Mode of Action" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The glycomic therapeutics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 42,552.69 million in 2022 to US$ 1,00,790.58 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Glycan-based products have wide applications in the therapeutic industry; the products are available in different structures & forms and developed as per the application. This drug is designed for various diseases, such as thrombosis, anaemia, cancer, influenza, cataract, and anti-inflammation. The glycoprotein is a type of glycan that can be used to deliver drugs, toxins, or radioactive substances directly to cancer cells. Monoclonal antibodies, including erythropoietin (EPO) and Herceptin (trastuzumab), are widely used and are a part of several research projects.

These products are aimed at expanding and improving their applicability and efficacy. EPO has been used to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI) in young patients and Alzheimer's disease in rodent models due to its known neuroprotective effects. The largest and fastest-growing application category is drug discovery and development, mostly due to the rise in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and the expansion of drug discovery research activities in university research institutions.



For instance, in April 2020, researchers from the Institute for Glycomics and the University of Adelaide signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. to commercialize a cutting-edge cancer detection tool. The researchers have created SubB2M, a special protein that attaches itself exclusively to a sugar molecule, only found in cancer cells. The researchers have claimed that the protein might revolutionize cancer detection.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Wide Application in Various Disorders Followed by the Development of New Treatment Processes

Increasing Research and Development In the Field of Glycomic Therapeutics

Market Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Lack of Research & Development laboratories in Developing Countries.

Market Opportunities

Wide Applications of Glycomics in Therapeutics

Future Trends

New Tools in Glycomics Research



North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Segmentation



The North America glycomic therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of class, structure, indications, mode of action, and country.

Based on class, the North America glycomic therapeutics market is bifurcated into isolated and synthetic. The synthetic segment registered a larger market share in 2022.

Based on structure, the North America glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into glycoproteins, targeting sialic acid, proteoglycans, targeting glycosaminoglycans, glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI)-anchored proteins & heparin based glycans, targeting glycosphingolipids, and others. The glycoproteins segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on indications, the North America glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into thrombosis & chemoprophylaxis, anaemia, anti-adhesive & anti-inflammatory, cataracts, gaucher's disease, MPS-1 & IV, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, influenza type A & B, and others. The influenza type a & b segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on mode of action, the North America glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into inhibits neuraminidase, inhibits heparanase and selectins and blocks interactions between growth factors and heparan sulfate, erythropoietin & enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), tissue plasminogen activator, inhibits glucosylceramide synthase, interleukin 1 and 2 and 3, beta & gamma interferons, and others. The erythropoietin & enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the North America glycomic therapeutics market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2022. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi); HalozymeTherapeutics, Inc.; Bayer AG; Alzheon, Inc.; GlycoMar; GlaxoSmithKline plc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Lt. are the leading companies operating in the glycomic therapeutics in North America.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value ($) in 2022 $42.55 Million Forecasted Market Value ($) by 2028 $100.79 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Landscape



5. North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Glycomic Therapeutics Market- North America Analysis



7. North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by Class



8. North America Glycomics Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Indication



9. North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Structures



10. North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Mode of Action



11. North America Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Country Analysis



12. Glycomic Therapeutics Market -Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Bayer Ag

Alzheon, Inc.

Glycomar

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

