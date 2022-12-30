The Global Sputtering Equipment Market is expected to grow by $535.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sputtering Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793592/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the sputtering equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of piezoelectric MEMS, the increasing number of data centers, and the growing demand for FOWLP.



The sputtering equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Reactive sputtering

• Magnetron sputtering

• Co-sputtering



By Application

• Solar energy

• Display

• Data storage

• Semiconductor

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the sputtering equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investment in 3D NAND technologies and the growth of in-vehicle electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sputtering equipment market covers the following areas:

• Sputtering equipment market sizing

• Sputtering equipment market forecast

• Sputtering equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sputtering equipment market vendors that include Angstrom Science Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Buhler AG, Canon Inc., Denton Vacuum, Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd., Impact Coatings AB, Intevac Inc., IZOVAC PHOTONICS, Kobe Steel Ltd., KOLZER Srl, Kurt J Lesker Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Semicore Equipment Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Tokyo Electron Ltd., Ulvac Inc., Vacuum Techniques Pvt. Ltd., Veeco Instruments Inc., and Vergason Technology Inc. Also, the sputtering equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



