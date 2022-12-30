Wine Corks Market Report 2022: A Global $22+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine Corks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wine corks market size reached US$ 15.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.

Despite the launch of capsules and plastic stoppers, wine corks remain a popular choice as the closure of premium wine bottles. This can be attributed to their exceptional properties like moisture resistance, high compressibility, and impermeability to liquids, which help in prolonging the aging of wine and enhancing its overall taste and flavor.



Wine Corks Market Trends:



Rising wine consumption, especially among the young population, on account of inflating income levels, changing lifestyles and emerging socialization trends represents one of the significant factors stimulating the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising consumer inclination towards luxury and superior quality products is also bolstering the market growth, as the moderate consumption of wine is associated with a reduced risk of heart diseases, stroke, diabetes, and digestive tract infection.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of premium wine variants in gourmet cooking to intensify and enhance the flavor, aroma and taste of finished dishes is driving the market. As a result, their application is expanding in the confectionery sector for baking cakes and brownies and making chocolates and candies.

This, in turn, is bolstering the demand for wine corks. Apart from this, the growing popularity of wine tourism is anticipated to drive the sales of exotic and unique wines and present lucrative opportunities to market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wine corks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wine corks market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wine corks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $15.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $22.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Allstates Rubber & Tool Corp.

Amorim Cork

Bangor Cork

Corksribas

Jelinek Cork Group

M.A. Silva Usa Llc

PrecisionElite limited company

Waterloo Container Company

WE Cork Inc

WidgetCo Inc.

Wine Enthusiast Companies

Zandur.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsjgsu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment