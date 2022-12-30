Global Remotes Markets Report 2023-2027 - Next-generation Motion-sensing Remotes Gaining Traction

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remotes Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The remotes market is poised to grow by 73.85 mn units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the introduction of next-generation motion-sensing remotes as one of the prime reasons driving the remotes market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of low-power remotes and the introduction of voice-controlled tv remotes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing sales of smart TVs, the availability of multifunctional gaming consoles, and the increasing number of pay-TV subscribers.

The report on the remotes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading remotes market vendors.

Also, the remotes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global remotes market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 TVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Set-top boxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Standard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Motion controlled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Voice controlled - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



