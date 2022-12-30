Global Helicopter Tourism Market Report 2023-2027: Alliances Between Helicopter Operators and Resorts Taking the Market to New Heights

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Helicopter Tourism Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The helicopter tourism market is poised to grow by $282.41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5%

The market is driven by the increasing use of commercial helicopters, the growing popularity of helicopter travel, and the growth of the travel and tourism industry.

This study identifies the alliance between helicopter operators and resorts as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of big data with helicopter avionics and the growing network of service centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the helicopter tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading helicopter tourism market vendors.

Also, the helicopter tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Leading Vendors

Accretion Aviation

Airbus Group SE

Cape Town Helicopters

GCH Aviation Group

Grupo Sodarca

Heliair.it Srl

Helicopter Flight Services Inc.

HELI-JET AVIATION

HeliXperiences

Liberty Helicopters

Mid West Helicopters

Niagara Helicopters Ltd.

Northern Vietnam Helicopter Co.

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

Zip Aviation

Alamo Helicopter Tours

Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc.

Maverick Aviation Group

Sydney Helicopters





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global helicopter tourism market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Customized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Ownership

7.3 Charter service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Fractional ownership - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

