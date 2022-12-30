Global Space Tourism Market Report 2023-2027 with Market Positioning of the Leading High-Flyers

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Tourism Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The space tourism market is poised to grow by $6959.36 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1%

This study identifies the increasing number of next-generation engineers as one of the prime reasons driving the space tourism market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increased spending on travel and tourism, increasing investments in space tourism, and the prospect of pioneering the activity. Also, decreasing costs of space tourism and the possibility of hypersonic travel will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the space tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space tourism market vendors. Also, the space tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Airbus Group SE

Axiom Space Inc.

Bigelow Aerospace LLC

Blue Origin Enterprises LP

Excalibur Almaz Ltd.

PD AeroSpace Ltd.

Sierra Space Corp.

Space Adventures Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Space Perspective

The Boeing Co.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

World View Enterprises Inc.

Zero 2 Infinity SL

Zero Gravity Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global space tourism market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Suborbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Orbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Innovators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Early majority - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



