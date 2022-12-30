The Global Mini Data Center Market is expected to grow by $5843.99 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.17% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mini Data Center Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611142/?utm_source=GNW

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the mini data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand among SMEs, increased deployment of VDI, and being highly efficient at low cost.



The mini data center market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Containerized data centers

• Micro data centers



By Business Segment

• SMEs

• Large enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing need for edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the mini data center market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of sddcs and consolidation of data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mini data center market covers the following areas:

• Mini data center market sizing

• Mini data center market forecast

• Mini data center market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mini data center market vendors that include CANCOM SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Canovate Group, Dataracks, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Gardner DC Solutions Ltd, Hanley Energy Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Legrand SA, Minkels B.V., Panduit Corp., Rahi, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the mini data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

