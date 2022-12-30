The Global Galvanized Steel Market is expected to grow by 86.6 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Galvanized Steel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259399/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the galvanized steel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Economic growth in China and India, Rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications, and Increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings.



The galvanized steel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sheets and strips

• Structures

• Pipes and tubes

• Others



By Type

• Electrical galvanized steel

• Hot-dip galvanized steel



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising applications of galvanized steel pipes in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the galvanized steel market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing consumption of steel scrap and increase in use of GFRP rebars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on galvanized steel market covers the following areas:

• Galvanized steel market sizing

• Galvanized steel market forecast

• Galvanized steel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading galvanized steel market vendors that include Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., China Steel Corp., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., DANA Group of Companies, Gerdau SA, HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd., JMT STEEL, JSW STEEL Ltd., Nucor Corp., PAO Severstal, POSCO holdings Inc., SMS group GmbH, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, United States Steel Corp., and Nippon Steel Corp. Also, the galvanized steel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04259399/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________