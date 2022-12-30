The Global Baby Warming Devices Market is expected to grow by $527.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Warming Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213466/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the baby warming devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of preterm birth, infant mortality due to pregnancy complications, and market expansion in emerging economies.



The baby warming devices market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Phototherapy units

• Radiant warmers

• Incubators



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Pediatric centers

• Labor and delivery centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advancements in baby warming devices as one of the prime reasons driving the baby warming devices market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing number of M&A programs and conferences for awareness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the baby warming devices market covers the following areas:

• Baby warming devices market sizing

• Baby warming devices market forecast

• Baby warming devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby warming devices market vendors that include Advin Health Care, Alfamedic s.r.o, Ardo medical AG, Carevel Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Cliniva Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., GINEVRI Srl, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ibis Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, International Biomedical Ltd., Kay and Co., MTTS Co. Ltd., Narang Medical Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems P Ltd., TahatAksi, and VNG Medical Innovation System Pvt. Ltd. Also, the baby warming devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





