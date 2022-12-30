The Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market is expected to grow by $2258.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841075/?utm_source=GNW

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the air traffic control equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing air traffic, increasing demand for commercial aircraft, and the rise in construction and upgradation of airports.



The air traffic control equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Communication equipment

• Navigation equipment

• Others



By Application

• Commercial

• Military

• defense



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing preference for smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the air traffic control equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of next-generation (nextgen) air transportation systems and the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air traffic control equipment market covers the following areas:

• Air traffic control equipment market sizing

• Air traffic control equipment market forecast

• Air traffic control equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air traffic control equipment market vendors that include Adacel Technologies Ltd., Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp., Aeronav Inc., Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Becker Avionics Inc., Frequentis AG, Indra Sistemas SA, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Kongsberg Geospatial Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Searidge Technologies Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp., Telephonics Corp., and Thales Group. Also, the air traffic control equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

