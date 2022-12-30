Prospectus updates

Lysaker, 30 December 2022
The Prospectuses have been subject to the following updates:
- Amended with a new paragraph related to remuneration from others than the mutual fund, on page 3.
- Amended with sustainability information according to SFDR level 2 (Annex II)
The Prospectus update is effective as of 1 January 2023, and the documents are enclosed herein, but can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.
Attachments
- Storebrand Global ESG Plus Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENG
- Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENG