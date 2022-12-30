New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Property Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03747082/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adherence to industry and government regulations for property listings, increasing importance of customer-centric business processes, and increasing awareness of property management software and its benefits.



The property management market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Construction and real estate

• Government

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the blockchain and smart contracts as one of the prime reasons driving the property management market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, voice commands, and virtual reality and the use of data analytics to improve the viability of property management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the property management market covers the following areas:

• Property management market sizing

• Property management market forecast

• Property management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading property management market vendors that include 360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, CBRE Group Inc., Ciirus Inc., Digital Arbitrage Ltd., Ezee Technosys Pvt. Ltd., Guestline Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hotelogix India Pvt. Ltd., InnKey PMS, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Micro Star International Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Frontdesk Anywhere Inc., InnQuest Software, Northwind Commercial Real Estate, and Saaranya Hospitality Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



