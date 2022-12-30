Ringing in the New Year with centenarian cheer at Revera

Mississauga, ON, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine ringing in the New Year more than 100 times in your lifetime. That is the reality for many Revera retirement home residents, and we can’t help but marvel at their extraordinary human achievement - that of a long life well lived.

To ring in 2023, Revera cheers centenarians across Canada and shares the wisdom and insight of Revera’s Chief Elder Officer, Hazel McCallion, who will turn 102 this February, and some of the nearly 230 centenarians living at Revera retirement residences. Read Revera’s latest blog to learn more about their secrets to living a long, healthy life and their thoughts on New Year’s resolutions.

Most of the centenarian interviewees in the blog say they don’t put much stock in resolutions – they say it’s more about attitude and outlook, regular activity and social activity all year long, plus a dose of good genes. Hazel McCallion agrees. “Sometimes I do and sometimes I don’t make New Year’s resolutions. When I do it’s usually about settling an issue that is going on. There are so many people less fortunate than me in the world,” she says. “When I make a resolution, it’s to try to do something to help people. I also try to stay positive in my thinking and live a life of purpose.”

“Ringing in the New Year is always special, however the centenarians we spoke with made it clear they prefer to focus on more living and happiness every day of the year,” said JP Cadeau, President of Revera Canada. “This is great perspective for all of us, regardless of our age. We are grateful for this, and the countless other pieces of wisdom shared daily by centenarians and the thousands of other seniors living in our retirement homes.”

