The Global Premium Cosmetics Market is expected to grow by $55503.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the premium cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for premium skincare products, the rise in sales of premium cosmetics through e-commerce, and innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.



The premium cosmetics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Skincare products

• Fragrances

• Color cosmetics

• Hair care products

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies multichannel marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the premium cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, multifunctional cosmetics: a game changer and trendsetter and rise in demand for natural and organic beauty products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the premium cosmetics market covers the following areas:

• Premium cosmetics market sizing

• Premium cosmetics market forecast

• Premium cosmetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading premium cosmetics market vendors that include Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd, Coty Inc, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Laboratoires Expanscience, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and Co Holding SA, NUDE Beauty Brands, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Procter and Gamble Co, and Unilever PLC. Also, the premium cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

