Icelandic State acquires 93.22% of shares in Landsnet

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and Landsvirkjun, RARIK and Orkubú Vestfjarða have reached an agreement on the State's acquisition of the companies‘ shares in Landsnet hf. Following the acquisition, the Icelandic State owns 93.22% of shares in Landsnet.



Landsnet was established by law in 2004 and commenced operation in 2005. Landsnet operates under a concession and plays an important role in the electricity market as the sole transmission system operator in Iceland.



It is noted in the government Energy Policy to 2050, published in 2020, that impartial ownership is fundamental to transparency and non-discrimination in the energy market, and that it is for that reason important to complete the separation of ownership of the transmission enterprise to bring it under direct public ownership. The State’s purchase is rooted in this standpoint and consistent with the provisions of recent amendments of the Electricity Act and the Act on the establishment of Landsnet.





