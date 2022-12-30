Grieg Seafood ASA: Share buy-back completed

Grieg Seafood ASA's (the "Company") share buy-back program, announced on 21 December 2022 (the "Share buy-back"), is now completed.

Please see below information about transactions made under the Share buy-back. From 21 December 2022 until 30 December 2022, the Company has in total acquired 385,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange under the Share buy-back at an average share price of NOK 77.7643. Thus, the total consideration is NOK 29,939,237.53.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 21 December 80,000 77.3805 6,190,440.00 22 December 80,000 77.4692 6,197,536.00 23 December 80,000 77.1228 6,169,824.00 27 December 39,980 77.8939 3,114,198.12 28 December 35,000 77.9293 2,727,525.50 29 December 50,020 78.8455 3,943,851.91 30 December 20,000 79.7931 1,595,862.00 Totally acquired under the Share buy-back 385,000 77.7643 29,939,237.53

Following the transactions under the Share buy-back, the Company holds a total of 1,517,981 own shares, representing 1.3381% of the Company's share capital. As stated, the purpose of the Share buy-back has been to re-increase the number of own shares held as the Company has used own shares in connection with its share saving program for employees.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the Share buy-back for all transaction dates is enclosed to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Bergen, 30 December 2022.

For enquiries, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO Cell phone +47 908 45 252





This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

