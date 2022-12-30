The Global Home Theater Market is expected to grow by $7.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Theater Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517814/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the home theater market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in disposable income, the growth of smart homes, and the increasing adoption of product bundling.



The home theater market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home theater speakers

• Sound bars



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for customized home theater systems as one of the prime reasons driving the home theater market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of cloud services and increasing demand for 4K content will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home theater market covers the following areas:

• Home theater market sizing

• Home theater market forecast

• Home theater market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home theater market vendors that include Atlantic Technology Inc., AudioQuest, Bluesound International, Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Logitech International SA, Monitor Audio Ltd., NAD Electronics, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., the Rotel Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Also, the home theater market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

