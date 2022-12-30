New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Border Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376005/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing concern for data breaches, government initiatives for protecting nations to boost security, and increased geopolitical uncertainty and external threats.



The border security market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Air

• Land

• Sea

• Component

• Laser

• Radar

• Camera

• Perimeter intrusion

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the key developments in the global border security market as one of the prime reasons driving the border security market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for unmanned vehicles and increasing use of ai in border areas will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the border security market covers the following areas:

• Border security market sizing

• Border security market forecast

• Border security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading border security market vendors that include Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Cobham Ltd., Dignia Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safe Security Solutions, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Safran SA, and Textron Inc. Also, the border security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

