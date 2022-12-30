The Screen Printing Mesh Market to Secure a CAGR of 4.0% by 2033, Printing Technologies are Extensively Used in the Electronic Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global screen printing mesh market size is estimated to be US$ 712.7 Mn in 2023 and is anticipated to increase to US$ 1,100 Mn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033.



Owing to its ease of use and affordable viability for printing needs with low output, screen printing mesh is frequently deployed in several industries. The printing of paper and textile products now uses screen printing technology. For designs that require a high level of brightness, such as printing on dark garments or specialty items, it is preferable.

The packaging sector has experienced an increase in the requirement for screen printing mesh for paperboard substrates. Polyacrylate, nylon, polyester, and steel are among the mesh materials that can be used for screen printing. Preference for screen printing mesh is growing since it can be used with numerous substrates, including plastic, metal, glass, cloth, and metal.

Numerous businesses are experiencing an increase in demand for exquisite glass goods with attractive aesthetics. This is also likely to open up profitable opportunities. The market for screen printing mesh has expanded due to several benefits offered by screen printing processes, including cheap cost, shorter production times, operational flexibility, and technologically supported methods.

The widespread integration of printing with electronics is propelling market expansion. Owing to its low throughput requirements and cost-effectiveness, screen printing has become the preferred printing method for electronics. Additionally, screen printing requires a lower surface area than other methods, making it a good choice for producers of electronics.

The market for screen printing mesh is expanding due to many other factors as well. This includes rising demand for clothes and apparel, expansion in the e-commerce industry, rising automobile consumption, and rise in packaging material production. The market for screen printing mesh is also predicted to grow as a result of recent innovations in the sector. The quality of screen printing has been improved by screen printing innovations.

Following significant technological advancements, manufacturers are seeking to reduce their operational expenses for cutting-edge and complex printing processes and procedures. In the upcoming years, these technological advancements are likely to drive market growth for screen printing mesh globally.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest developing region. This region is also expected to dominate the market for screen printing mesh. The rising use of additive manufacturing techniques across several industrial verticals and the expansion of the region's electronics industry are key aspects driving this market growth.

Key Takeaways

The market for screen printing mesh in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 3.7%, the United Kingdom screen printing mesh market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the research period, India is predicted to grow rapidly in the market for screen printing mesh by 2033.

The screen printing mesh market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the research period, the market for screen printing mesh in Japan is anticipated to increase speedily.

The polyester category of the screen printing mesh market's material type segment is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033.

In the market for screen printing mesh, the monofilament section of the filament type category is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

The top manufacturers of screen printing mesh market are Sefar AG, NBC Meshtec Inc., Haver & Boecker Ohg, Nippon Tokushu Fabric Inc., Nakanuma Art Screen Co., Ltd., Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG, Asada Mesh Co., Ltd., Maishi Manufacture (Group) Limited, Saati S.p.A., Extris Srl. and others.

To increase their share of the screen printing mesh industry, these businesses have employed a range of strategies. Both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product releases, acquisitions, corporate expansions, and partnerships, have been employed by them to grow their clientele and income.

Recent Developments

Sefar AG shaped high conductivity, transparency, and flexibility SEFAR PET 1500 electrode substrates. It is the most extensive selection of screen printing mesh. It is perfect for producing stencils that are effective and repeatable. It satisfies all criteria for detail reproduction, face printing homogeneity, print run consistency, and registration precision in multi-color printing.





The outside of the Imagerie Médicale Ducloux at Brive la Gaillarde, France, was covered with metal mesh by Haver & Boecker. Given its semi-transparent design, HAVER Architectural Mesh is perfect for providing outdoor sun protection.





Screen Printing Mesh Market by Category

By Material:

Polyarylate Screen Printing Mesh

Polyester Screen Printing Mesh

Nylon Screen Printing Mesh

Steel Screen Printing Mesh

By Filament:

Mono-filament

Multi-filament

By Mesh Count:

Below 80 TPI

81 - 110 TPI

111-220 TPI

221-305 TPI

Above 305 TPI





By Thread Diameter:

Below 30 micron

31-60 micron

61-90 micron

Above 90 micron

By Substrate:

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Plastic

Fabric

Glass



By End-use Industry:

Textile

Packaging

Glass & Ceramics

Electronics & Electrical

Advertising & Marketing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excl. Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan





