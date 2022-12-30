December 30, 2022

Announcement no. 19

Financial Calendar 2023

BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR) hereby publishes its Financial Calendar for 2023:

2023 Key Dates March 15, 2023 Deadline for shareholder proposals – Annual General Meeting March 30, 2023 Annual Report 2022 April 27, 2023 Annual General Meeting May 10, 2023 Interim Report – for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 Interim Report – for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 Interim Report – for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, investor@bioporto.com

Ashley R. Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

