Global Battery Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift in the automotive industry to EVs, the increase in demand for rechargeable batteries, and augmented demand from consumer electronics.



The battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Portable batteries

• Automotive batteries

• Industrial batteries



By Type

• Lithium ion

• Lead acid

• Nickel metal hydride

• Nickel cadmium

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the battery market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in flexible batteries and alternatives of batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the battery market covers the following areas:

• Battery market sizing

• Battery market forecast

• Battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading battery market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Clarios, Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Korea Battery Co. Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Toshiba Corp.. Also, the battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

