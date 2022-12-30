The Global Air Handling Unit Market is expected to grow by $3,825.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Handling Unit Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170196/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the air handling unit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing construction sector, increasing data centers, and growing replacement and refurbishment demand in developed countries.



The air handling unit market is segmented as below:

By Capacity Outlook

• Up to 5000 m3 per hour

• Above 15000 m3 per hour

• 5000 to 15000 m3 per hour



By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the incorporation of building automation systems (BAS) as one of the prime reasons driving the air handling unit market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on green technology and green buildings and advanced monitoring systems and intelligent technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air handling unit market covers the following areas:

• Air handling unit market sizing

• Air handling unit market forecast

• Air handling unit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air handling unit market vendors that include American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Cooke Industries, Daikin Industries Ltd., Desiccant Technologies Group, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc., MANDIK‚ AS, MIDEA Group, Systemair AB, Trane Technologies plc, and VTS Polska Sp. z o. o. Also, the air handling unit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

