Due to the termination of the Share Purchase Agreement with AAA Capital, UAB

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Medicinos bankas was informed that the Share Purchase Agreement between Mr. Konstantinas Karosas, Western Petroleum Limited as the Sellers and AAA Capital, UAB which is controlled by Mr. Marius Jakulis Jason as the Purchaser had been terminated.

The termination of the Share Purchase Agreement will not affect the operations or future strategy of Bank.

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt