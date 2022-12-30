The Global Offshore Wind Power Market is expected to grow by $30744.65 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.59% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Wind Power Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629503/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the offshore wind power market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in global energy demand, rising government support, and declining LCOE of wind power generation.



The offshore wind power market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Fixed structure

• Floating structure



By Type

• Monopile

• Jacket

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of clean energy technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore wind power market growth during the next few years. Also, technological developments in the wind power market and the rising popularity of floating wind turbines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the offshore wind power market covers the following areas:

• Offshore wind power market sizing

• Offshore wind power market forecast

• Offshore wind power market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore wind power market vendors that include CAPE Holland BV, China Steel Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Doosan Corp., Erndtebcker Eisenwerk GmbH and Co KG, General Electric Co., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., JDR Cable Systems Ltd., Lamprell Plc, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nordex SE, Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Verdict Media Limited, Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Prysmian Spa. Also, the offshore wind power market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

