Global Energy Storage Market for Microgrids 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government support and microgrid energy storage installation projects, increasing economic benefits of energy storage microgrids, and surging use of microgrids for rural electrification.



The energy storage market for microgrids is segmented as below:

By Application

• Remote

• Community and utility

• Institution and campus

• Military



By Battery Type

• Lithium-ion batteries

• Lead-acid batteries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advancements in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the energy storage market growth during the next few years. Also, market attracting new vendors and rising demand for microgrids in military applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the energy storage market for microgrids covers the following areas:

• Energy storage market sizing

• Energy storage market forecast

• Energy storage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy storage market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, Aquion Energy, AT and T Inc., Beacon Power Systems, David MacBrayne Ltd., EnerSys, General Electric Co., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Morimura Bros Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., S and C Electric Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shell plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and TotalEnergies SE. Also, the energy storage market for microgrids analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

