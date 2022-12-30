New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Publishing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01941952/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in digital publishing, the growing popularity of social media, and an increase in the number of clinical trials.



The medical publishing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Journals

• E-books

• Print books



By Type

• Open access model

• Subscription-based model



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the transition toward OA publication model as one of the prime reasons driving the medical publishing market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of general-purpose search engines and the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical publishing market vendors that include American Medical Association, Athenahealth Inc., Australian Medical Association Ltd., BMJ Publishing Group Ltd., Charlesworth Publishing Services Ltd, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd, EBSCO Industries Inc, Elsevier Ltd, Hearst Communications Inc., Informa Plc, International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Massachusetts Medical Society, McGraw Hill Education Inc., MDPI, OMICS International Pvt. Ltd., RELX Plc, Springer Publishing Co, Thieme Medical Publishers Inc, and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the medical publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

