CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 Executive Leadership Network, Looks Ahead to its 16th Year of Dazzling Growth, Unique Global Advisory Services, and Community Gratitude

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excitedly looking ahead to its 16th consecutive year of growth and success, fueled by its signature events for global technology executives, the successful launch of its peer-driven Global Advisory Services, its gratitude for community give-back and its incomparable recognition awards program.







“The unique insights shared in our events and in our Global Advisory Services, the power of our global executive community and value of the HMG platform is second-to-none,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO, HMG Strategy. “Our in-house team is truly amazing, and we are eternally grateful to the top-tier technology executives, speakers, advisory board members and partners that make our platform the best in the world. We wish everyone good health and success as we look ahead to a safe and happy 2023.”

Hunter Muller and the HMG Research Team are excited to be rolling out a set of peer-driven, future-focused executive advisory services that are aimed at helping CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives.

Unlike traditional analyst-led research which is typically developed by former executives who are out of touch with the macro-economic issues that are shaping the business landscape and the priorities of the C-suite, HMG’s Global Advisory Services are a distinctive set of peer-focused advisory services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of actual practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading business and cultural change across their organizations.

“CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives in the HMG community are telling us that the analyst model is stale and isn’t responsive to the ever-changing business climate,” said Muller. “As we’ve seen with our CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program and other services we produce, the best and most actionable insights come from current technology executives – and that’s what we’re delivering.”

HMG Strategy’s Global Leadership Services Stack includes the following new services and enhancements:

The HMG Global CXO Actionable Insights Service . This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow. The HMG Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) Service . Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA service is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers.

. Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA service is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers. The HMG Genius Service . Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to experts in the HMG community – comprised of 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives -- to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges.

. Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to experts in the HMG community – comprised of 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives -- to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges. The HMG Leadership Development Academy. Designed for up-and-coming corporate technology executives, this five-month program offers practical advice and personal coaching on how to manage a P&L, sharpen boardroom communication skills, drive innovation across lines-of-business, effectively manage tech debt and other vital skills needed by tomorrow’s tech leaders.

To learn more about these and other upcoming HMG Advisory Services, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com.

HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards

Throughout 2022, HMG Strategy recognized more than 100 premier technology executives who have demonstrated courageous and authentic leadership with their teams to help put their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation.

Nominees for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

Roota Almeida Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores Bhavani Amirthalingam SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Ameren Judith Apshago Vice President, Information Technology, Amtrak Chris Bedi Chief Digital and Information Officer, ServiceNow Patrick Benoit Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's Nellson Burns Co-Owner, Destination IT Joe Carroll CIO, CITGO Stefanie Causey OCM Leader, Enterprise Operations & Services Quote-to -Cash Transformation, IBM Mamatha Chamarthi Global SVP of Software Business and Product Management P&L, Stellantis Max Chan CIO, Avnet Brook Colangelo VP & CIO, Waters Jay Ferro EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario Urs Foley Board Member, Provident Bank, Greenlight Re Michael Golz SVP, Head of Customer Advisory North America, SAP Ken Grady SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Chuck Gray Partner, Egon Zehnder Jeff Grayson Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory Fitness Rocco Grillo Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Anjana Harve SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Jamie Head Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Art Hopkins Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates Jennifer Hopper CIO, Save-A-Lot Steve Hoyt Executive Director Information Technology Aspen Neuroscience Bipin Jayaraj VP, CIO, Rogers Corporation Daphne Jones Board Member; Founder, The Board Curators Stephen Katsirubas CIO, Hunter Douglas Stuart Kippelman CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader Parsons Corporation Dilip Krishna Managing Director, Deloitte Naveen Kumar Partner, Amrop Rosin Matthew Lagana Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Kin Lee-Yow CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies Sean Lennon Retired CIO, Medtronic Talvis Love SVP & CIO, Baxter International David Mahon Global CISO, Deloitte Global Joel Manfredo CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Quintin McGrath Board and Advisory Council Member Andre Mendes CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce Harry Moseley CIO Advisor, Zoom Barb Munro Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Deb Muro CIO, El Camino Health Lisa Nichols CEO, Technology Partners Greg Nichols President, COO, Technology Partners Helen Norris VP, CIO, Chapman University Gautham Pallapa Senior Executive Advisor & CIO/CDO (App Modernization, Digital Transformation & Hybrid Cloud), VMware Jim Panos CIO, Central National Gottesman Rusty Patel SVP & CIO, Tenneco Tom Peck EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Michael Piacente Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Sanjib Sahoo Executive Vice President and Global Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro Trevor Schulze CIO, Alteryx Kiran Sekhri Chief Innovation Officer, WCCCD Marcus Session VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport Janet Sherlock Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ralph Lauren Ken Spangler Executive Vice President IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx Cynthia Stoddard SVP & CIO, Adobe Dee Thibodeau CEO, Charter Solutions Jason Torrez Sr. Director, Digital Workplace Technologies, GE Aviation Clif Triplett Executive Director, KEARNEY Bill VanCuren Executive Vice President & CIO, NCR Corp. Gary VonderHaar EVP, Operations & Technology Processing, Mastercard Edward Wagoner CIO, Digital, JLL Jennifer Wesson-Greenman CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Angela Yochem EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health



Looking ahead to 2023, HMG Strategy is planning a gala event to recognize each of the recipients of its recognition programs over the past 13 years. Stay tuned for more information.

Click here to learn more about HMG Strategy's recognition program and to submit an application for a deserving technology leader.

Thanks to Our Network

HMG Strategy experienced another record-breaking year in the number of events it produced along with high marks in attendance and revenue. That success would not be possible without the committed network of executives who drive the company's Executive Leadership Summit Series, as well as its webinars, roundtables, and other digital events.

In 2022, hundreds of the world’s top technology leaders and industry experts participated as speakers or advisory board members for HMG’s events. These distinguished individuals are among those that set HMG Strategy apart this year:

Alissa Abdullah, Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, MasterCard; Gabe Abreu, CISO, The NPD Group; Diane K. Adams, Chief Culture and Talent Officer, Sprinklr; Bashir Agboola, CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery; Yuri Aguiar, Chief Enterprise Data Officer, The WPP Group; Shobhana Ahluwalia, Member, Board of Trustees, University of San Francisco; Selim Aissi, Global CISO, Blackhawk Network; Aileen Alexander, CEO, Diversified Search; Jenny Alfandary, President and CEO, Westario Power; Roota Almeida, Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores; Bharat Amin, EVP & CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries; Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren; Edward Amoroso, Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC; Brian Anderson, President, The Judge Group; Colin Anderson, SVP & CISO, Ceridian; Don Anderson, CIO, Tiger Global Management; Eric Anderson, Partner – Global Head of FinTech Practice, Egon Zehnder; Julia Anderson, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company; Michael Anderson, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI; Mike Anderson, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Netskope; Timicka Anderson, Head of Consumer Products & Retail Sector – U.S. Commercial Bank – Global & National Industries, Citigroup; Co-Chair Command Shift Group, NPower; Tony L. Antalan, MBA, CTO, Silver Reef Casino; Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai; Rohit Antao, Partner, PwC; Michael Antico, Managing Director of Information Security, Capital Group; Richard Appleyard, CIO, Oregon State Police; President, SIM Portland; Judith Apshago, VP IT, Amtrak; Omkhar Arasaratnam, Executive Director, Head of Data Protection Technology, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Richard Arenaro, CISO, Horizon Media; Wes Arens, Managing Partner, Wes Arens and Advisors, LLC; Michael Antico, CISO, CLEAR; Bhupesh Arora, VP & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.; Renee Arrington, President, COO and Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.; Judy Arteche-Carr, CEO & Managing Director, Arteche Global Group; Jeff Artis, President & CEO, Genesys Works; Charles Aunger, Managing Director Technology and Advisory Board Member, Health2047; Bryce Austin, CEO, TCE Strategy; Elizabeth Austin, Retired CIO, Curvature; Robin Austin, CTO/CISO, Colliers Group; Nicolas Avila, CTO, Globant; Koby Avital, EVP Technology Platforms, Walmart; Saqib Awan, Founder, GTM Capital; Saad Ayub, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Zones, Inc.; Marianne Bachynski, CIO, Investments, AIG; Charlotte Baldwin, Global CIO, Costa Coffee; Ashwin Ballal, Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia; Lekha Banerjee, SVP Data, Engineering Technology Executive, Truist; Shawn Banerji, Managing Director, Technology, Digital and Data Leaders Practice, Caldwell Partners; Christy Barker, CIO, Olin Corporation; Todd Barnum, CISO, GoPro Inc.; Rob Barocas, Head of Finance, Procurement and Global Services Technology, Johnson & Johnson; Joshua Barons, Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Global; Gene Barskiy, SVP, Technology & Systems, Berje Inc.; Douglas Barta, CIO, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC; Tim Bates, CTO, Global Business Accounts, Lenovo; Wolfgang Bauriedel, Executive Director, Technology & Digital, Russell Reynolds Associates; Jason Beard, Senior Director, Data Strategy & Governance, Informatica; Chris Bedi, CIO, ServiceNow; Karen Beebe, CTO, Bealls; James Beeson, SVP & Global CISO, Cigna; Teddy Bekele, SVP & CYO, Land O’Lakes; Ken Bell, Deputy CISO, Forcepoint; Brian Benn, CIO & SVP, Atlanta Housing Authority; Patrick Benoit, Global CISO, Brink’s; Amy Benton, VP IT, Travere Therapeutics; Christopher Bernard, Head of Enterprise IT, Flexcar; Bert Bertagna, President, SIM Tampa Bay; Colleen Berube, Chief Information Officer and SVP, Operations, Zendesk; David Bessen, Director and CIO, Arapahoe County Government; Gerald Beuchelt, CISO, Sprinklr; Vic Bhagat, Global Advisor & Senior Partner, Kyndryl; Nishant Bhajaria, Director of Privacy Engineering, Architecture and Analytics, Uber; Shoukat Al Bhamani, EVP & CTO, Serta Simmons Bedding; Lawrence Bilker, CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings; Chris Bitner, VP, CISO, Southeastern Grocers; David Blumberg, Founder and Managing Partner, Blumberg Capital; Jesse Bociek, CISO, Tenneco; Nick Booth, Owner, Seventhwave; Steve Booth, VP, Product Management, Detection and Response, Salesforce; Dora Boussias, Senior Director, Data Strategy & Architecture; Gary Brantley, CTO, Beazer Homes; Shaun Braun, SVP of Digital Transformation, 3M; Dr. David Bray, Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council; Ted Bredikin, CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions; Rafi Brenner, VP, Information Security, Fortinet; Mark Brooks, EVP, CIO, Centene; Bill Brown, CIO & CISO, Abacus Insights; Jeffrey W. Brown, CISO, State of Connecticut; Lori Brown, L Brown – CX Consulting; Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill; Howard Bruck, Adjunct Professor, Fordham University; Bob Bruns, CIO & CISO, Avanade; Wayne Bulmahn, CIO & Security Officer, UNITE HERE HEALTH; President, SIM Chicago; Rona Bunn, CIO, National Association of Corporate Directors; Bob Burkhardt, VP of Engineering, Fortinet; Nellson Burns, Co-Owner, Destination IT; Ben Cabrera, Fractional CIO, Freeman Clarke; Scott Cadwalader, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Diligent Partners, LLC; Paul Calatayud, CSO, Palo Alto Networks; Monica Caldas, EVP, Global Deputy CIO, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Alizabeth Calder, Board Member; Christopher Callahan, CISO, The Weichert Companies; Richard Cammish, Group CIO, Essentra PLC; Andrew Campbell, Global CIO, Terex; Timothy Campos, VP and CIO, Apple; Michael Cannon, CTO, Stafford County, VA; Programs Chair, SIM Capital Area Chapter; Jim Carey, Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Jesse Carrillo, Chief Innovation Officer, Howard Hughes Corporation; Elisabeth Case, Managing Director, Marsh; Lee Caswell, SVP, Product & Solutions Marketing, Nutanix; Stefanie Causey, OCM Leader, IBM; Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower; Susan Certoma, Executive, Point2Point; Nicolas M. Chaillan, Strategic Advisor, Entrepreneur; Mamatha Chamarthi, SVP, Software Business and Product Management, Stellantis; Max Chan, CIO, Avnet; Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Sujatha Chandrasekaran, Senior Executive Vice President, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Dignity Health, Tim Chang, VP, Global Sales Engineering, Imperva; Paul Chapman VP, Business Strategy, Cisco; Gerald Chertavian, Founder and CEO, Year Up; Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty; Jack Clare, CIO, UNFi; Anil Cheriyan, CTO, Cognizant; Michael Chill, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Johnstone Supply; Kevin Christ, Partner, Concentre; Adrian Cockcroft, Tech Advisor, Nubank; Michael Coden, Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group; Donald Codling, Cyber Security Advisor, Multilot Corp.; Jeffrey Coe, CISO, ON Semiconductor; Brook Colangelo, CIO, Waters Corporation; Ted Colbert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Boeing Defense, Space & Security; Nicholas Colisto, SVP and CIO, Avery Dennison; Chris Colla, VP IT & CIO, B&G Foods; Gavin Colman, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice, Heidrick & Struggles; Matt Comyns, Co-Founder, President, Artico Search; Patricia Connolly, CEO, Founding Partner, SMC Squared; Christine Converse Hogan, CIO Advisor, Zoom; Mike Coogan, Senior Director, Cybersecurity, Waste Management; Chris Cook, CEO Mentor; Barbara Cooper, Former CIO – Retired, Toyota North America; Beatriz Copelli, Transformation Programme Executive, Reynolds-American Inc.; Tony Costa, VP, Global Enterprise & Engineering Solutions, Callaway Golf; Mignona Cote, CSO, NetApp; Stephen M.R. Covey, Best-Selling Author, Co-Founder, FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice; Tim Crawford, CIO Strategic Advisor, AVOA; Tom Cullen, CIO, Corsair; Julie Cullivan, Board Member; Jamey Cummings, Partner, Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search; Craig Cuyar, SVP, Global CIO, Omnicom; Doug Cyphers, VP, SIM San Diego, VP IT, WD-40 Company; Scott Daitzman, vCISO/Managing Partner, SJD Cyber; Deal Daly, VP IT, Toysmith; Dale Danilewitz, Advisor and Board Member; David Davies, CEO, Navos Technologies; Kirsten Davies, CISO, Unilever; Matt Davies, Deputy CTO, Shared Services Canada; Myra Davis, Chief Information Innovation Officer, Texas Children’s; Twila Day, VP CIO, Huntsman Corp.; Dana Deasy, Board Member, Advisory Services; David Decker, Director IT, American Axle & Manufacturing; Elizabeth Decker, VP, IT, DigitalBridge; President, SIM South Florida; Anthony DeCristofaro, President and CEO, Qnext Corp.; Jason DeHaan, CIO, Gildan; Todd Dekkinga, CISO, Zluri and Scrut Automation; Esteban Deleon-Perla, CEO, Renegade Strategies; Daryl Dellinger, Regional CIO North America, Continental Automotive Systems; Michael Del Priore, CIO, Diversey; Gary Desai, EVP, CIO, Discount Tire; Christopher Desautel, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies; Archana Deskus, EVP & CIO, PayPal; Arun DeSouza, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Nexteer Automotive; Beth Devin, Scout, Investor & Advisor, HearstLab; Gaurav Dhillon, Chairman and CEO, SnapLogic; Larry Di Gioia, Senior Consultant, Epic Engineering; President, SIM Central Florida; Colonel Pete Dillon, Principal Cyber Security Consultant, Redhorse Corporation; Jim DiMarzio, Coach, Mentor, Adivsory Board Member; Daniel Dines, CEO & Founder, UiPath; David Ditillo, CIO, Corebridge Financial; Candice Dixon, Coalition Development Director, NPower; Amy Doherty, EVP & COO, First Command Financial Services, Inc.; Ann Dozier, SVP CIO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; Joanna Drake, CIO, THG; Johnny Dranchak, Founder, Logic Control; Mark DuBrock, Senior Manager, Bridgewater Associates; Anthony Dupree, vCIO/vCISO; Teresa Duran, CIO, Make-A-Wish; Sastry Durvasula, Chief Information & Client Services Officer, TIAA; Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer, Darktrace; Anil Earla, Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Kimberly-Clark; Joseph Eckroth, CIO, Hertz Corp.; Mark Egan, Partner, StrataFusion; Saeed Elnaj, CTO, HealthKey Technologies; John Engates, Mentor/Investor, Techstars; Richard Entrup, Strategic Advisor, Web3/Metaverse Strategy, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG; Greg Ericson, Global CTO, Metagenics; Lakshmi Eleswarpu, SVP, Global CIO, Sanofi; Andy Enskat, VP IT, SMS Equipment, Inc.; Stuart Evans, Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab; Daidre Fanis, Associate Partner, SVP & Practice Leader, M&S Consulting; Board Member, SIM Charlotte and SIM Women in Tech; Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit; Thomas Farrington, EVP & CIO, Perrigo Company; Carol Fawcett, Corporate VP & CIO, Golden State Foods; Greg Fell, CEO, Jetnet; Cole Fenger, Enterprise Events Manager, Zoom; John Ferguson, Sr. Director, Solutions Architecture, Americas, OutSystems; Michael Ferguson, Director of Security Transformation, Netskope; Steve Fernandez, Chief Transformation Officer, NCR Corp.; Boulton Fernando, CISO, Toyota Financial Services; Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Clario; Victor Fetter, CIO, Fortive; Cindy Finkelman, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal; Paul Fipps, President, Strategic Accounts, ServiceNow; Jef Fisk, President, Brolly, Inc.; Norm Fjeldheim, Board Member, Cognizer; Jerry Flasz, EVP, Technology and Global Services and CIO, Becton, Dickinson and Company; Nancy Flores, EVP, Chief Information and Technology Officer, McKesson Corporation, Ursuline Foley, Board Director, Provident Bank and Greenlight Re; Nicole Darden Ford, VP & CISO, Rockwell Automation; Patrick Ford, CISO – Americas, Schneider Electric; Marcus Fowler, CEO, Darktrace Federal; Michael Frankel, Founder, Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital; Stephanie Franklin-Thomas, SVP/CISO, ABM Industries; Renee Frey, Founder and President, TalentQ, Inc.; Todd Friedman, CISO, ResMed; Hugo Fueglein, Managing Director, Diversified Search; Kay Fuhrman, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles; Tsvi Gal, Head of Enterprise Technology Services (Infrastructure), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Robert Galvin, CTO, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; Joseph Galuszka, Strategic Advisor, ArmorCode; Michelle Garvey, Strategic Advisor, Alvarez & Marsal; Chris Gates, CTO, Allstate; Shannon Gath, CIO, Teradyne; Jim Gearhart, VP, Head of IT, Gong; Mamar Gelaye, VP -Ops Tech IT, Amazon; Kostas Georgakopoulas, CTO & CISO, Mondelez International; Sven Gerjets, EVP, CTO, Mattel, Inc.; Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group; Chandy Ghosh, COO & GM, Emergency Services; Sinch Voice; Gary Gibbs, VP of Sales, Coforge; Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange; Karen Gibson, Retired SVP, Digital Health, Quidel; Raymond Gilbert, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.; Mark Gingrich, CIO, Surescripts; Mike Giresi, CDO, Molex; Bernadette Gleason, VP, Business Information Security Officer, Citi; Scott Glenn, Partner, BearingPoint; Jimmy Godard, SVP, Program Manager, Global Technology & Operations, Bank of America; Stephen Gold, Board Member; Michael Golz, SVP, Head of Customer Advisory, North America, SAP; Lev Gonick, CIO, Arizona State University; Jay Gonzalez, CSO Samsung Semiconductor, Samsung; Gary Gooden, Chief Technology and Security Officer, Seattle Children's; Dustin Goodwin, Interim CIO, Proterra; Ken Grady, SVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories; Sally Kenyon Grant, VP, Darktrace; Chuck Gray, Partner, Egon Zehnder; Jeffrey Grayson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Orangetheory; Jameeka Green Aaron, CISO, Auth0; Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal; Frank Grimmelmann, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance; Kristie Grinnell, SVP and CIO, DXC Technology; Mike Gross, Executive Director, Genesys Works; Ron Guerrier, Global CIO, HP Inc.; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, ArmorCode, Inc.; Rajiv Gupta, Founder, CEO, Stealth Startup; Sanjay Gupta, CIO, U.S. Department of Justice, Executive Office for Immigration Review; Vipin Gupta, Chief Innovation & Digital Officer, Toyota Financial Services; Elizabeth Hackenson, SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric; Graeme Hackland, VP, IT, PlayStation; Ben Haines, President & Founder, Texni LLC; Marc Hamer, EVP, CIO & CTO, Orgill, Inc.; Mike Hamilton, VP-Head of IT, Databricks; Lakshmi Hanspal, Global CISO, Devices & Services, Amazon; Gary Harbison, SVP, Global CISO, Bayer; Jon Harding, Global CIO, Conair Corporation; Meredith Harper, SVP, CISO, Synchrony; Vicki Harper, Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation, Pratt & Miller Engineering; Fred Harris, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking; Toni Harrison-Hogan, SIM National Board Director; Cindy Harro, Executive Director, Head of Security Governance, Risk, Compliance for Data & Platform SaaS Solutions, BNY Mellon; Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Cargill; Anjana Harve, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America; Kevin Haskew, Founder, Haskew & Associates; Jim Haskin, Member, Arizona Tech Investors Patty Hatter, Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks; Erica Hausheer, SVP, CIO, Teradata; Gary Hayslip, CISO, SoftBank Investment Advisors; Linglong He, Chief Leadership Advisor, Rocket Central; Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray; Emily Heath, Board of Directors, Norton LifeLock; Mary Heger, Board Member; Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Mark Hellbusch, Director, Cyber Consulting, Info-Tech Research Group; Dave Henderson, Secretary, SIM San Diego, CIO, Millenium Health; Shawn Henry, President, Services Division and CSO, CrowdStrike; Donagh Herlihy, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Subway; Karl Hightower, CDO, Novant Health; Jean Hill, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal; Mike Hillhouse, vCISO, Cadrillion Capital; Bruce Hoffmeister, SVP, CIO, Cracker Barrell; Peter Hogan, VP of IT, Vi-Jon; Jamie Holcombe, CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; Mike Homant, CTO & Deputy CIO, City of Detroit; Richard Hook, EVP & CIO, Penske Automotive Group, Inc.; Art Hopkins, Global Co-Leader of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds Associates; Jennifer Hopper, CIO, Save A Lot; Relle Howard, CIO, Trinity Industries; Brad Horst, VP, CIO Advisory Services, Microdesk; Jacob Hsu, CEO, Catalyte; Shaun Hunt, CIO, McKenney’s; Naveed Husain, VP, WW Vertical Sales Programs, RingCentral; E. Jeffrey Hutchinson, Digital Consulting Practice Lead, NTT Data Services; Mike Huthwaite, CIO, NeighborWorks America; Yvonne Hyland, Head of Portfolio Business Development, B Capital Group; John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor on cyber matters; Don Imholz, Founder, Don Imholz Associates; Gerard Insall, CIO, Avis Budget Group; Bhushan Ivaturi, SVP & CIO, Enbridge; Andrew Jackson, President IT Staff Augmentation, BravoTech; John Jacobs, Field CISO, Fortinet; Rise Jacobs, Chairperson, SIM New York Metro; Chris Jacquet, SVP, CISO, Hertz; Charu Jain, SVP, Merchandising & Innovation, Alaska Airlines; Rohit Jain, CIO, Harvard Business School (Alumni); Abhay Jajoo, Founder & CEO, CustomerInsights.AI; Dawn James, U.S. Director, Sustainability and Environmental Science, Microsoft; Jason "JJ" James, CIO, Net Health; Gene Janiszewski, Managing Partner, Paradigm Group, Inc.; Arif Janmohamed, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Bipin Jayaraj, VP, CIO, Rogers Corp.; Sumit Johar, CIO, Automation Anywhere; Steven John, CIO, Ameripride Services; Alissa Johnson, VP, Chief Information Security Officer, Xerox; Ben Johnson, CTO & Co-Founder, Obsidian Security; Brandon Johnson, SVP & CIO, Korn Ferry; Clay Johnson, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Yum! Brands; Pat Johnson, Managing Partner, GreatBear Associates, Inc.; Daphne Jones, Board Member, Founder, The Board Curators, Dave Jones, Director, Digital WoW Ltd.; Wanda Jones-Heath, Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force; Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell; Sajit Joseph, Chief Innovation Officer, American Red Cross; Beto Juarez, CIO, San Diego Housing Commission; Arik Kalininsky, CEO, Dalikoo; Dutt Kalluri, Chief Digital Officer, Celsior Technologies; Rhona Kannon, Principal Director, CyberCoders; Shadaab Kanwal, Managing Director, Digital Data and Analytics Transformation, Charles Schwab; Steve Kaplan, Principal, AccessFlow; Somya Kapoor, CEO and Co-Founder, TheLoops; Khalid Kark, Managing Director, Deloitte CIO Program; Sandeep Katarnavre, Managing Partner and Digital Executive, AAKROD; Stephen Katsirubas, CIO, Hunter Douglas; Emmet Keefe III, Founder, Insight Ignite Venture Partner, Insight Venture Partners; Tom Keiser, CEO, Hootsuite; Michael Keithley, CIO, United Talent Agency; Ebele Kemery, Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Steve Kendrick, President, KER Partners; Rusty Kennington, CIO, Henry Company; Scott Kessler, EVP & CIO, BJ’s Wholesale Club; Yousuf Khan, Partner, Ridge Ventures; Lars Kielhorn, VP of Technology & CIO, Dorilton Capital Management; Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Parsons Corporation; Tony Kirk, VP, Rimini Street; Kyoko Kobayashi, Managing Partner, CIOs Without Borders Group; Monti Knode, VP of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai; Josh Knopp, VP, CISO, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Harold Knutson, Strategic IT Consultant, Bayside Associates; Helen Kogan, Executive Director, NPower New York and New Jersey; Sai Koorapati, SVP, Global IT, Callaway Golf; Thomas Koulopoulos, Chairman and Founder, Delphi Group; Prakash Kota, SVP & CIO, Autodesk; Douglas Krieger, Regional Head of Procurement, North America, Herbalife; Dilip Krishna, Managing Director, Deloitte; Paul Krueger, VP & CIO, JB Poindexter; Greg Kyrytschenko, Deputy CISO, Guardian Life; Warren Kudman, SVP & CIO, Turner Construction Company; Emmeline Kuhn, Consultant, Leathwaite; Ajoy Kumar, Global CISO, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation; Naveen Kumar, Partner, Amrop Rosin; Rashmi Kumar, SVP & CIO, Medtronic; Min Kyriannis, CEO, Amyna Systems; Matthew Lagana, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA; Justin Lahullier, CIO and CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut;; Jeff Lamoreaux, CIO, Global Partners LP; Jonathan Landon, Chief Information & Technology Officer, The Salvation Army in Canada; Stephen Landry, CIO, Seton Hall University; Catherine Lang, SVP, Global Education, ServiceNow; Kate Lanners, Director, Supply Chain and Healthcare Business IT, Ecolab; Kristy Lapidus, Director of Digital Strategy, Gagen MacDonald; Mike Larson, SVP, CIO, Agiliti; Shauna Latshaw, Senior Partner, IBM; Maria Latushkin, GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons; Michael LaVallee, Managing Partner, Jobplex; Martin Leach, Founder & CEO, My Career Compass LLC; Adam Lee, VP & CSO, Dominion Energy; Kin Lee-Yow, CIO, CAA Club Group of Companies; Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search; Sean Lennon, Retired CIO, Medtronic; Lo Li, SVP, CIO of Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax; Vinny Licht, CIO Advisor and Board Member; Brian Lillie, Board Member; Eric Lindgren, SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons; Chris Long, Director of Software Development, Centene Corporation; Ralph Loura, Retired SVP, CIO, Lumentum; Jim Love, CIO and Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada; Ryan Loy, Interim CIO, Toyota North America; Caterina Luppi, CIO, DC Bar; Jeff Lutes, EVP Technology, Orlando Magic; Robert Lux, EVP, Co-CEO & COO, Cenlar FSB; Kelly Lyman, CIO-PECO VP IT Real-Time Strategy, Exelon; Lesley Ma, Chief Information and Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International; Andrew Macaulay, CTO, TMRW Sports; Michael Macrie, CIO, Melissa & Doug; George Maddaloni, EVP, CTO, Operations, Mastercard; Matias Madou, CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior; David Mahon, Global CISO, Deloitte Global; Hari Makkala, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO, myElth Inc.; Tomas Maldonado, CISO, National Football League; Joe Malfesi, Washington, D.C. Advisory Board Member; Susan Malisch, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago; Christopher Mandelaris, Cyber Risk Program Manager, NVIDIA; Joel Manfredo, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans; Jim Marascio, President, SIM Charlotte; Brian Marr, Vice President, Global Infrastructure, Perrigo; Ben Martin, Executive Director & General Manager, Lenovo; Paul Martin, Board Member, Former SVP & CIO (Retired), Baxter International; Gerri Martin-Flickinger, EVP, CTO (Retired), Starbucks; Israel Martinez, CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global; Gary Matula, CIO, Koch Industries; Todd Mazza, VP, Head of Enterprise Technical Capabilities, FM Global; Soham Mazumdar, Co-Founder and Chief Architect, Rubrik; John McCaffrey, CIO, H2M Architects; Sean McCourt, SVP, Tandym Group; Mike McCranie, SVP& CIO, Builders FirstSource; Tom McCurley, CIO, The Chefs Warehouse.; Quintin McGrath, Board and Advisory Council Member; James McJunkin, VP of Security, Safety and Business Continuity, CDW; Jeff McKibben, CIO, Ultra Clean Technology; Mike McNamara, Strategic Consultant, Target; Michael McNeil, SVP, Global CISO, McKesson Corp.; Brian Mecca, SIM New Jersey National Representative; Russ Medina, Board Member, Alorie Consulting Group; Tommy Meek, CIO, Aaron’s, Inc.; Raman Mehta, SVP & CIO, Johnson Electric; John Meister, CIO, Panera Bread; Andre Mendes, CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce; Chris Meyerpeter, CIO, Ardent Mills; Claudia Michon, SVP Product & Solutions Marketing, Automation Anywhere; Howard Miller, CIO, UCLA Anderson School of Management; Jeff Miller, CIO, Quantinuum; Laura Miller, CIO, Macy’s; Michael Miller, CIO, Ziff Brothers Investments; Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer, Linqto; Willliam Miller, Jr., SVP & CIO, NetApp; Teresa Miquelarena, VP, Global Information and Digital Technology, Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Manav Misra, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation; Sherif Mityas, President, BRIX Holdings; Matthew Modica, VP, CISO, BJC Healthcare; Shamim Mohammad, EVP & Chief Information & Technology Officer, CarMax; Jason Molfetas, Chief Digital, Information and Security Officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Jana Monroe, VP of Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife; Michael Montoya, SVP & CISO, Equinix; David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group The HSG; Harry Moseley, CIO Advisor, Zoom; Barb Munro, Co-Founder and Partner, The Carrera Agency; David Munroe, SVP, IT & Security, National Hockey League; John Murdock, Senior Partner, Executive Search Partners LLC; Deb Muro, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health; Raja Musunuru, CTO, TIFIN Wealth; Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data and Digital Officer, Ally Financial; Natalie Myshkina, Head of Financial Services Industry, Adobe; Vipul Nagrath, SVP, Product Development, ADP, LLC; Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy & Innovation, Netskope; Sridhar Nallani, EVP & CTO, Backcountry; Onyeka Nchege, SVP & CIO, Novant Health; Lety Nettles, SVP, Chief Product Officer, Novant Health; Earl Newsome, CIO, Cummins; Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners; Adam Noble, Operating Partner – IT, Littlejohn & Company; Jim Noga, VP & CIO, Mass General Brigham; Helen Norris, VP & CIO, Chapman University; Sunil Notani, President, SIM New York Metro; Brandon Nott, SVP of Product, UiPath; Khuloud Odeh, Global CIO, CGIAR; Lamont Orange, CISO, Netskope; Bob Osborn, CTO-Federal, ServiceNow; Shola Oyewole, VP Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics; Anthony Palladino, Chief Revenue Officer, Aisera; Gautham Pallapa, Senior Executive Advisor, VMware; Michael Palmer, CISO, Hearst; Amit Pandey, Executive Chairman, WekalO; Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.; Georgia Papathomas, Board Member; Mike Parisi, VP & CIO, Illinois Tool Works; James Parks, Director, Product Strategy & Transformation, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Nicholas Parrotta, President, Digital Transformation Solutions Business; Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International; Rusty Patel, SVP & CIO, Tenneco; Bobby Patrick, CMO, UiPath; Edwina Payne, Board Member; Renee Pearson, SVP Digital Transformation & Business Engagement, Republic National Distributing Company; Tom Peck, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco; Vanessa Pegueros, Board Member; Michael Pellegrino, CIO, Colony Hardware; Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO/SVP, Nutanix; Thomas Phelps, SVP of Corporate Strategy and CIO, Laserfiche; John Phillips, President & CIO, Briggs Healthcare; Steve Phillips, Fractional CIO, TAG CXO; Steve Phillpott, CIO/Chief Data Officer, Solidigm; Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners; Todd Pierce, Board Member; Dave Pitera, Enterprise Account Manager, Amazon Web Services; Anne Plese, Director, Product Marketing, Azul; David Pogue, Technology Columnist, CBS News Correspondent, Author; Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry; Dr. Nalini Polavarapu, VP, Enterprise Analytics and Data, Bayer; David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud; Lisa Porlier, Managing Director, Russell Reynolds Associates; Matt Posard, Board Chair – DermTech, Nautilus Biotech; Kevin Powers, Director, MS in Cybersecurity Policy & Governance; Assistant Professor of the Practice, Business Law and Society Department, Boston College; Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp; Joseph Puglisi, Interim CIO, EIS Holdings; Tianbing (TQ) Qian, CIO, Genesee & Wyoming; Christina Quaine, CISO, SVP Technology Operations, AvidXchange; Freddie Quek, CTO, Times Higher Education; Larry Quinlan, Board Member; Ginna Raahauge, EVP, CIO and Digital Transformation, Zayo Group; Mike Raeder, VP and CISO, Rocket Software; Meerah Rajavel, CIO, Palo Alto Networks; Raj Ramachander, SVP IT: Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Member Experience, Peloton; Shobie Ramakrishnan, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, GSK; Anna Ransley, CIO, Godiva; Rashmi Rao, Group CIO, IQ-EQ; Carrie Rasmussen, SVP & CIO, Ceridian; Molly Rauzi, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald; Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company; Morgan Reed, Executive Government Advisor, AWS; Jonathan Reichental, Founder, Human Future; David Reilly, Board Member; Paul Renko, Board Member; John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG; Mel Reyes, Global Head of IT and Security, Getaround; Darrell Riekena, CIO & SVP, Colonial Pipeline Company; James Rinaldi, Board Member, Advisor; Sanjay Rishi, CEO, Work Dynamics - Americas, JLL; Maria Roat, U.S. Deputy Federal CIO, The Office of the President; Jaimee Robles, Health Plan Systems Officer, RVP, Centene Corp.; Dave Roberts, Global IT Director, Stantec; AJ Rodrigues, Head of Global Technology Deliver and The Delta Tech Hub, Delta Air Lines; Tim Rohrbaugh, CISO, JetBlue Airways; Tim Rolfing, Senior Director, M&A Technology Integration Portfolio Management, HUB International; Board President, SIM Minnesota; Jon Roller, CIO, Horsley Bridge Partners; Dan Roselli, Co-Founder of RevTechLabs and CFV Ventures; Scott D. Rosenberg, President, CEO, Miro Consulting; Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Eclipz.io; Richard Ross, CIO and SVP IT, Atlas Air; Stephan Rossbauer, Principal Product Manager, Celonis; John Rossman, Managing Partner, Rossman Associates; Bernadette Rotolo, SVP, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group; Jim Routh, Chief Security Officer, Transmit Security; Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia; Larkin Ryder, Director, Product Security, Slack; Sherry Ryan, Limited Partner, Fortium Partners; Raj Sabhlok, Operating Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners; Serena Sacks-Mandel, Global Chief Technology/Transformation Officer - Education, Microsoft; Sanjib Sahoo, EVP & Global CDO, Ingram Micro; Tania Salarvand, Senior EVP, Strategy & Growth, Globant; Michael Salas, Chief Information & Digital Officer, BAE Systems Australia; Mark Sander, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals; Vijay Sankaran, CTO, Johnson Controls; ; Andrew Santacroce, Vice President & Deputy CIO, TMNA Services, LLC; Anahi Santiago, CISO, Christiana Care Health System; Teresa Sanzottera, VP & CIO, Specialty Generics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals; Pete Sattler, SVP & CIO, CIRCOR International; Melissa Sawyer, Client Engagement & Technology Solutions Leader, Hylaine; Asha Saxena, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI; Bradley Schaufenbuel, VP & CISO, Paychex; Greg Scher, SVP, IT, Fiserv; Bruce Schinelli, VP IT & CIO, TTX Company; Bill Schlough, SVP & CIO, San Francisco Giants; Sabina Schneider, Chief Solutions Officer, Globant; Bob Schukai, EVP, Technology Development, Fintech & New Infrastructure, Mastercard; Trevor Schulze, CIO, Alteryx; S. Yvonne Scott, CEO, CIO Concierge; Candida Seasock, Founder and President, CTS Associates, LLC; Rama Sekhar, Partner, Norwest Venture Partners; Marcus Session, VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport; Ashish Seth, VP of Product Management, Customer Engagement, RingCentral; Neelu Sethi, SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice; Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder, Moveworks; Hari Shah, CISO, Tapestry; Naresh Shanker, Chief Technology Officer, Xerox; President and CEO, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC); Ram Shanmugam, CEO, Co-Founder, Stealth Mode Startup; Daniel Sheehan, CIO, Puritan Medical Products; David Sheidlower, VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company; Chad Sheridan, Chief Innovation Officer, NetImpact Strategies; Janet Sherlock, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ralph Lauren; George Sheth, MBA, Managing Partner, Diligent Partners; Parthiv Sheth, VP, CRM & Marketing Operations, Humana; Nick Shevelyov, Fractional CISO; Brian Shield, SVP, CTO, Boston Red Sox; Carolann Shields, SVP & Global CISO, 3M; Caren Shiozaki, Partner, Fortium Partners; James Shira, Global and U.S. Chief Information, & Technology Officer, PwC; Chris Shull, CISO, Washington University St. Louis; Alex Shulman-Peleg, Managing Director, Cloud Security Practice Leader, Americas, EY; John Silvia, CEO and Founder, Dynamic Economic Strategy; Manjit Singh, COO, Knock; Kris Singleton, SVP, Dish Commercial Business, DISH Network; Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder, Chair and CEO, Rubrik; Pranab Sinha, CIO, Matterport; Colonel John Smail, Senior Cyber Officer, United States Space Force; Marty Smith, CIO, FINSYNC; Nate Smolenski, Cloud Architecture Services Director, Netskope; David Smoley, Board Member; Michelle Soares, VP of Technology, Portland Trail Blazers; Ed Solomon, Senior Advisor-Corporate Development, Genesys Works; Allan Sommer, VP, Capgemini; Ed Soo Hoo, Worldwide CTO, Global Accounts, Lenovo; Gary Sorrentino, Global CIO, Zoom Video Communications; Diego Souza, Global CISO, Cummins; Stephen Spagnuolo, VP, Digital Security & Risk, Mercuri Urval; Michael Spandau, SVP Global IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments; Ken Spangler, EVP IT – CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground Freight, Logistics, FedEx Corporation; Howard Spira, CIO, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Scott Spradley, EVP Chief Technology & Automation Officer, Tyson Foods, Inc.; Karthik Sridharan, EVP & CIO, OceanFirst Bank N.A.; Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer, Genpact; Erin Stamm, COO, Esse Health; Tim Stanley, CEO, Founder, Investor, Carepoynt; Patrick Steele, Chair, CIO Advisory Board, Blumberg Capital; Kimberly Stevenson, Board Member; Craig Stewart, CDO, SnapLogic; Vaughn Stewart, VP, Global Technology Alliance Partners, Pure Storage; Cynthia Stoddard, SVP & CIO, Adobe; Christa Stout, SVP, Innovation and Technology, Portland Trail Blazers; Jeff Stovall, Industry Executive Director, Oracle; Scott Strickland, EVP & CIO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Brad Strock, Board Member; Vimal Subramanian, VP, Head of Information Security and Privacy, Cue Health; Muddu Sudhakar, CEO, Aisera; George Surdu, Chief Strategy Officer, HTC Global Services; Chip Suttles, VP Technology, Seattle Seahawks; Jim Swanson, EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson; Thomas J. Sweet, CIO, Industrial Refrigeration Pros; Dave Taddei, SVP, Data Analytics, North America, AllCloud; Joe Talik, Digital Business Transformation Leader, Verizon; Eric Tan, CIO, Coupa Software; Bob Tapscott, Strategy Consultant, The Tapscott Group; Don Tapscott, CEO, The Tapscott Group; Bruce Taragin, Managing Director, Blumberg Capital; Colleen Tartow, Director of Engineering, Starburst Data; Mallik Tatipamula, CTO, Group Function Technologies, & Architectures, Ericcson; Mark Taylor, CEO, SIM International; Simon Taylor, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona; Chris Terhune, SVP, Technology Business Management, LPL Financial; Dee Thibodeau, CEO and Owner, Charter Solutions; Matthew Thomas, Managing Director, Accenture; Patrick Thompson, Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corp.; Bill Titler, VP of Sales, Digineer; Sathish TK, CTO, IQZ Systems; Erik Tomasi, Managing Partner & Founder, EMT Consulting; Mark Tonnesen, CIO, Achieve; Milos Topic, VP of IT and Chief Digital Officer, Grand Valley State University; Joe Topinka, CEO, Advanity Technologies; Millie Torres, Global Head of Risk, Controls, Audits, Regulatory and Reviews, Broadridge; Jason Torrez, Head of Digital Workplace, GE Aviation; David Totten, AVP, Field Engineering and Strategy/Scale, Databricks; Mike Towers, Chief Digital Trust Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; Marshall Tracy, CISO and Chief Security Evangelist, IDEXX Laboratories; Kimberly Trapani, SVP & Chief Digital Security Officer, American Tire Distributors; Steve Trautman, Principal and Founder, The Steve Trautman Co.; Lori Tremonti, VP, Professional Services and Implementations, Fiserv; Blanca Trevino, President and CEO, Softtek; Clif Triplett, Executive Director, KEARNEY; Todd Tucker, Sr. Director, Executive Thought Leadership & Communications, Delphix; Angie Tuglus, Executive Advisor, Tuglus; Cara Turano, COO, Technology Association of Oregon; Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign; James Turgal, Vice President, Optiv; Aubrey Turner, Executive Advisor, Ping Identity; Bates Turpen, EVP & CIO, Travelport; Lisa Tuttle, CISO, SPX Corporation; Ninish Ukkan, CTO, Harvest Bank; Vijayanand Vadrevu, Global Head, Core Products & Platform Delivery, Novartis; William VanCuren, EVP, NCR Corporation; Christine Vanderpool, VP, IT Strategy Architecture & CISO, Florida Crystals; Kevin Vasconi, CIO, The Wendy's Company; Sangy Vatsa, EVP, Global Chief Technology & Digital Officer, FIS; Sylvie Veilleux, Board Director, Advisory Board Member; Vinay Venkataraghavan, Cloud CTO, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks; Radhika Venkatraman, Board Member; Ken Venner, SVP/CIO, Sierra Space; Angela Venuk, CIO, DATASCAN; Rhonda Vetere, Former EVP & CIO, Herbalife; Melissa S. Vice, Director, DoD Vulnerability Disclosure Program, DoD Cyber Crime Center; Anthony Vigilante, Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Technology & Chief Security Officer, Mackay Shields; Swamy Viswanathan, Co-Founder and CEO, Devicethread; Hugo Vliegen, SVP, Product Management Networking & Security-as-a-Service, Aryaka; Paul von Autenried, Board Member and Executive Advisor; Gary VonderHaar, EVP, Operations & Technology – General Manager, Americas Processing, MasterCard; Gautam Vyas, Global Head of Services, FIS; William Waas, Chair - Programs, SIM Tampa Bay; Ajay Waghray, SVP & CIO, PG&E; Milind Wagle, EVP & CIO, Equinix; Edward Wagoner, CIO, Digital, JLL; Brett Wahlin, SVP & CISO, Activision Blizzard; Jon Walden, Former CTO-Americas, Blue Prism; Gerald Waldherr, VP IT, Mondi; Craig Walker, SVP, Strategic Advisor in the Office of the CEO, Salesforce; James Walsh, President, WBG Group; David Walter, Transformation Program Process Oversight Director, Citi; Saby Waraich, CIO, Clackamas Community College; Director of Marketing, SIM Portland; Ken Washington, CIO & VP, Tampa Port Authority; Thomas Watson, CISO, isolved; Peter Weis, Principal, WeisAdvisor; Marykay Wells, CIO, Pearson; Katherine Wetmur, Managing Director and Head, Technology and Operations Risk, Morgan Stanley; David Whitaker, Former CIO, Sierra Space; Brad Whitehall, SVP, Information Technology, CIO, UniFirst Corporation; John Whiting, Global Chief Information Security Officer, DDB Worldwide; Laura Whitt-Winyard, Former CISO, Malwarebytes; Natalie Whittlesey, Director, Head of CIO Practice, Investigo Executive; Dr. Branden Williams, VP, IAM Strategy, Ping Identity; Chuck Williams, SVP IT, Penske Corp.; President, SIM Detroit; Mike Williams, CEO and Founder, Software Design Partners; Paul Wilner, VP IT, CIO, Pall Corp.; Eric F.G. Wilson, President, Managing Partner, TEK MarketPlace; Michael Wilson, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Molina Healthcare; Jon Winkel, CEO, The Stamford Partnership; Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai; Deanna Wise, CIO, Banner Health; Stephanie Woerner, Director, MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR); Kirsten Wolberg, Board Member; Gabrielle Wolfson, CDO & CIO, Quest Diagnostics, Jon Wrennall, Non-Executive Director, team.blue; Morgan Wright, Chief Security Advisor, SentinelOne; Allen Wuescher, Executive Architect, Oracle; Jeff Wysocki, CIO, The Mosaic Company; Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, SecurityScorecard; Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer, Bank of America; Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Novant Health; Steve York, CIO, 1-800-HANSONS; Lina Young, SVP-IT, Peabody Energy; Ross Young, CISO, Caterpillar Financial; Tony Young, EVP & CIO, Sophos; Eric S. Yuan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zoom; Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and CEO, Delphix; Dale Zabriskie, Field CISO, Cohesity; Dr. Robert Zandoli, Global CISO and CTO, BUNGE LTD.; Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Group Head of Digital Resiliency and Services Risk, Barclays; Sigal Zarmi, Senior Advisor, Morgan Stanley; John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, Petco; Denis Zerr, CIO, Radiology Partners; and Naveen Zutshi, CIO, Databricks.

Thanks to Our Partners

HMG Strategy celebrates its success in large part thanks to the generosity of and commitment of sponsorship at all levels. In the past year, these are some of the distinguished companies that proudly partnered with the company to make HMG Strategy events and experiences possible:

Distinguished partners include 8x8; Abnormal Security; Accenture; Actminds; Adobe; ADP; AIG; Airgap Networks; AISERA; Akamai Technologies; Allata; Ally.io; Anaplan; ANB Technologies; Apcela; Appian; Apptio; Aptum; Arctic Wolf; Area 1 Security; Arizona Technology Council; Armorblox; ArmorCode Inc.; Aryaka Networks; Ascend Technologies; Astound; Auth0; Automation Anywhere; AutonomIQ; Avasant; Aviatrix; Avnet; Awake Security; Axonius; Azul Systems; Backupify; B Capital Group; Barco; BearingPoint; Benchmark IT; BetterCloud; Blue Hexagon; Blue Prism; Box; BravoTECH; Brinqa; Callminer; Capsule8; Cato Networks; Celonis; Centene Corporation; Centripetal; CGI Group; Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative; Check Point; CIO Association of Canada; Citrix; CoolFire; Cohesity; Coupa; Cox; CrowdStrike; CyberArk; Cyderes; Darktrace; Delphix; Deloitte Global; Denodo; DRiV; Duo Security; enSilo; Espressive; Equinix; Everstream; Evolving Solutions; FedEx; FileFlex; Forescout Technologies; Fortinet; FPT; Genesys Works; Gigamon; Globant; Google Chrome Enterprise; Google Cloud – Apigee; GTM Capital; HARMAN DTS; HCL Technologies; Hexaware; Hitachi Vantara; Horizon3.ai; HTC Global Services; HYPR; IBM; IFS; Illumio; Imperva; Incorta; Infoblox; Infoblox; Info-Tech Research Group; Informatica; Ingram Micro; Insight; Integress; Intel; Intelliswift; Ivanti; The Judge Group; Juniper Networks; K1 Investment Management LLC; LastPass; Lemon Learning; Lenovo Enterprise; Levvel; Lightspeed Venture Partners; LogicMonitor; Logz.io; Lumentum; LyondellBasell; Mengine; Menlo Partners; MongoDB; Moveworks; Nasuni; Netskope; NJ Transit; Nexthink; NeXus Digital Group; North Carolina Technology Association; Novant Health; NPower; Nth Generation; NTT Global; Numerify; Nutanix; Obsidian Security; Ocean Spray; Okta; OnX; OneLogin; OneNeck IT Solutions; OpenText; OpteamIX; OutSystems; PagerDuty; Palo Alto Networks; Parsons Corp.; Perrigo; Persistent; Ping Identity; Prelude Solutions; Productiv; Protegrity; ProofPoint; Pure Storage; QNext; Qualitest; Qumulo; Redis Labs; ReliaQuest; Rimini Street; RingCentral; Rubrik; SafeGuard Cyber; Salesforce; ScienceLogic; ScreenMeet; Secure-24; SentinelOne; Sequoia Capital; ServiceNow; SHE Information Technology; Sigma Computing; SIM Arizona; SIM Atlanta; SIM Capital Area; SIM Central Florida; SIM Charlotte; SIM Chicago; SIM Colorado; SIM Dallas; SIM Houston; SIM Fairfield/Westchester; SIM International; SIM New Jersey; SIM New York Metro; SIM Philadelphia; SIM Portland; SIM San Diego; SIM San Francisco Bay Area; SIM Seattle; SIM Southern California; SIM South Florida; SIM Tampa Bay; SIM Toronto; Singtel; Skybox Security; Slack; Slalom; SMC Squared; SnapLogic; Snowflake; SoftServe; Softtek; Software Improvement Group; Sonatype; Sonrai Security; Spectrum Enterprise; Sprinklr; StackRox; Starburst Data; Stefanini; Stellar Cyber; Strata; Sysco; Sumo Logic; Synack; Synopsis; Tanium; Tata Consultancy Services; Technology Partners; TE Connectivity; Tegodata; Tenneco; Teradata; Terex Corporation; Tessian; T-Mobile; Tonkean; Trace3; Transmit Security; UiPath; UK IT Leaders; Upwork; Varonis Systems; Vectra AI; Wesco; Windsor Group Sourcing Advisory; World Wide Technology; Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Yash Technologies; Year Up; Yext; Zendesk; Zerto; Zoom Video Communications; and Zscaler.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led global advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which brings together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9efb0245-67ad-4476-a4d6-683c9ce182ec