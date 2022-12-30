Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market is All Set to Breach a Worth of US$ 16.3 Bn in 2023 & Estimated to Cross a Revenue of US$ 18.3 Bn at a CAGR of 1.2% by year 2033-end | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is estimated that the cytotoxic drugs market is likely to be valued at US$ 16.3 billion in 2023, and likely to reach US$ 18.3 billion by 2033. During the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 1.2%.

The industry is being pushed by an increase in the cytotoxic drugs consumption as a result of more chemotherapy procedures being performed as a result of an increase in cancer diagnoses.

A large range of novel cytotoxic drugs treatments are predicted in the market, along with numerous first-in-class developments in the main branch, boosting the potential patient’s benefits.

Additionally, government programs to lower the cost of cancer therapies and the growing usage of biosimilars promote the demand for cytotoxic drugs. It is projected that more collaborations between corporations and research institutions would emerge to examine new market prospects.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2515

Additionally, the development of the global market for cytotoxic drugs is directly impacted by the introduction of injectable cytotoxic drugs. It involves both the creation and purification of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), as well as the formulation of the therapeutic product.

Sales of cytotoxic drugs are expected to increase as a result of efforts undertaken by various organizations to raise money, educate the public, and raise awareness of the disease. For instance, to increase awareness of the condition, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare promotes Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, it is predicted that the US rule the cytotoxic drugs market, with a CAGR of 1.3% and a value of US$ 6.9 billion.

The market for cytotoxic drugs increased at a 0.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, citing FMI's study.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 1.2% by 2033. China’s market is likely to generate more than US$ 1.3 billion of total revenue by 2033.

Japan's demand for cytotoxic drugs is estimated to have a CAGR of 1.2% by 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the cytotoxic drugs market is likely to increase in India at 1.9% CAGR, respectively.

Based on product, generic segments dominate the industry, with a CAGR of 1.6% by 2033.

Antimetabolites dominate the market's revenue share based on drug type, with a CAGR of 0.9% by 2033.



Key players

CytoPharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corp.

Eli Lilly and Company



Request for Customization to Get 40% Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2515

Top Players Are Aiming for the Largest Market Share.

The cytotoxic drugs manufacturers are quite fragmented, with both domestic and international firms present. The main approaches used by market participants to increase the scope of their product portfolios are product innovation and product differentiation. To broaden their geographic reach, major market players are concentrating on strategic alliances.

Zydus Cadila, a pharmaceutical division of Zydus Group, announced the introduction of its novel medicine for the treatment of breast cancer in India in May 2021. According to reports, the targeted chemotherapy drug trastuzumab emtansine for breast cancer is the first one that can employ a biomarker to target cancer cells for cytotoxic activity.

An important player in the life science tool sector, NanoString Technologies Inc., announced the release of a new gene expression tool in October 2021 that would support the burgeoning Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market.

Key segments

By Product Type:

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

By End User:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centres

Drug Testing Laboratories

CDMOs

By Route of Administration:

Oral Cytotoxic Drugs

Parenteral Cytotoxic Drugs

By Drug Type:

Alkylating Agents

Antitumor Antibiotics

Antimetabolites

Plant Alkaloids

Others



Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2515

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cytotoxic-drugs-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Vessel Sealing Devices Market Size: The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.4 billion by the end of 2032 by growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecasted period. During 2022 and 2032, the global market will offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.8 billion.

Drug Induced Dyskinesia Market Value: From 2023 to 2033, the global market is expected to grow at a steady 4.25% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 620.2 Million by the end of 2033.

Whole Genome Amplification Market Growth: As the demand for whole genome amplification (WGA) in forensics and in the study of genetic disorders is on the rise, the whole genome amplification market valuation is expected to surpass US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2033.

Bullous Keratopathy Market Demand: The global bullous keratopathy market was valued at US$ 410 Million in 2022. By 2023, the market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 427.54 Million. During the 2023-2033 assessment period, a CAGR of 4.3% is anticipated, with an anticipated closing value of US$ 650 Million.

Swine Vaccine Market Overview: The newly released Global Swine Vaccine Market analysis report by Future Market Insights reveals that the global market for Swine Vaccine was held at around US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com