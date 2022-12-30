Swvl Announces Commencement of Strategic Review Process

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced the formation of a special committee (the "Strategic Committee") comprised of independent directors of the Company’s Board of Directors (the "Board") to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company. As part of the process, the Strategic Committee will consider a full range of strategic alternatives including corporate sale, merger or other business combination, a sale of all or a portion of the company’s assets, strategic investment, new debt or equity financings or other significant transaction (collectively, "Potential Strategic Transactions").



The Strategic Committee will manage all expressions of interest relating to any proposed Potential Strategic Transactions that may be forthcoming, and will work with professional advisors to assess the fairness of Potential Strategic Transactions to shareholders and other stakeholders and make recommendations to the Company's Board in respect of all such matters.

The Company has not set a timetable for completion of the process and does not intend to comment further with respect to the strategic review process unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

While the Company intends to evaluate all options fairly to maximize value for shareholders and other stakeholders, there can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction, or if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms or timing.

The Company is taking these measures amid the continuing uncertainty in the global economic environment and volatility in capital markets, which potentially impact Swvl’s ability to generate sufficient cash from operating activities and external financings to fund working capital and service its commitments. If the Company is unable to execute on any of these Potential Strategic Transactions or generate cash flows necessary to expand its operations and invest in continued innovation, it may not be able to compete successfully, and may need to scale back or discontinue parts or all of its operations in order to further reduce costs or seek bankruptcy protection.

In parallel to this process, the Company will continue with previously announced and ongoing cost reduction measures including discontinuation of certain operations. The discontinuation can take the form of liquidation or insolvency of local entities.

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation. The Company’s platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl’s parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want – making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and access to high-quality private buses and vans.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events.

For example, Swvl is using forward-looking statement in this press release when it discusses Potential Strategic Transactions, certain measures it is taking with respect to its portfolio optimization program and the potential the continuing uncertainty in the global economic environment and volatility in capital markets may impact its ability to generate sufficient cash from operating activities and external financings to fund working capital and service its commitments, and that it may need to scale back or discontinue parts or all of its operations in order to further reduce costs or seek bankruptcy protection.

