LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Management and Board Changes

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China, today announced that Ms. Sunny Rui Sun has tendered her resignation as the chief financial officer (the “CFO”) and a director of the Company for personal reasons. Mr. Kris Qian Qiao has also tendered his resignation as the chief financing cooperation officer and a director of the Company for personal reasons. The resignations of Ms. Sun and Mr. Qiao are effective on December 30, 2022. Meanwhile, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. James Xigui Zheng as the CFO and a director of the Company, effective on January 1, 2023.



“On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Sunny and Kris for their dedication and valuable contributions to Lexin since they joined us, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Meanwhile, we look forward to having James as the CFO and a director, as we will benefit from his extensive experience in management positions, expertise in the industry, and invaluable insights in consumer finance in general. We are very happy to have James joining us and confident that the company will be able to drive continued sustainable development under the leadership of James,” Mr. Xiao continued.

Prior to joining us, Mr. James Xigui Zheng served as the chief financial officer of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) from December 2017 to May 2022. He has served as the chief financial officer of Shanghai Lufax Information Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd.) from August 2014 to December 2017. Mr. Zheng served as a senior consultant at Accenture (formerly known as Andersen Consulting) from 1992 to 1994. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Zheng held various positions at U S West Inc. MediaOne (now part of Comcast) and U S West Communications (now part of CenturyLink). Mr. Zheng joined eBay Inc. in May 2000 where he served various senior management positions, including chief financial officer and chief operation officer of eBay China from August 2003 to July 2005 and the chief operating officer of PayPal China from July 2005 to August 2007. Mr. Zheng served as the president of Beijing Kaituo Tianji Information Technology Limited Company from August 2007 to March 2010. He subsequently joined Shanghai Fosun Hi-tech (Group) Co., Ltd. where he was the deputy chief financial officer of the group from May 2010 to August 2012, the chief executive officer of JOY.CN from August 2012 to September 2013 and the managing director of Fosun Capital from September 2013 to August 2014. Mr. Zheng obtained his MBA degree from the University of Denver in June 1992. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Colorado.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Lexin is a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China. Established in 2013, the Company leverages its profound understanding of consumers in China and the valuable experience of partnering with hundreds of financial institutions over the years, as well as its advanced technological capabilities, to connect fast-growing new generation consumers and small and micro-enterprise owners with well-established national and regional funding partners.



