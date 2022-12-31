John Sharp, Chancellor of Texas A&M University is Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on the Growing Our Future Podcast

College Station, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast

John Sharp has served over a decade as the Chancellor of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. His journey began at Bloomington High School’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) Program that grounded him in foundational principles that gave him the confidence to lead today. High responsibility, beating a fear of public speaking and rebounding from failures are the factors Sharp deems critical for the next generation of agricultural science leaders and innovators. “The responsibility that I gained in participating in FFA is worth its weight in gold…because of the responsibility and it (FFA) may be the only place that they [Students] learn that responsibility,” Sharp emphasized. Through these responsibilities come ups and downs. “You learn from your failures. Sometimes failures are more important than the victories,” he said with conviction.

Resolving his fear of public speaking in his younger years has built his reputation and legacy in his field. “One of the great things that I remember was getting over the fear of talking to more than two people at a time and talking to a crowd. It was a liberating experience being the chapter president, conducting meetings, especially in the way that FFA conduct meetings. It was a big deal to me,” Sharp reflected.

He also expressed that the benefit of learning to speak in public and the critical skill that it has played in his career was instrumental. “That fear for me was devastating… I asked Mr. Peters, my high school Ag teacher, I’ve really got to conduct these meetings? I can’t imagine that I can get through this. People say that people’s number one fear is public speaking and It was really true with me,” he recalled. Everything in politics and this job involves getting over this hurdle. The FFA allowed me to do that,” he added.

Sharp’s legacy and contributions to the Texas A&M system is noteworthy and includes eight state agencies, forest services, emergency management services and agricultural research agencies. “As the Chancellor, I oversee all of those. I hire the President of Texas A&M, the Presidents of the various institutions and the directors of state agencies…We are about an $8 billion-dollar enterprise…We are the first university in Texas to pass $1billion dollars in research. Largest research University in Texas, 14th in the nation,” explained Sharp.

Sharp further explains the University’s innovation and involvement with creating new dietary guidelines, new food source development and disrupting other sectors that will impact society. “We are the lead institution to develop hypersonic weaponry. It is a huge research enterprise along with a great teaching enterprise. Agriculture is no longer your great granddaddy’s agriculture. It is so expansive…there are so many opportunities in agriculture like agricultural engineering…Every year there are new jobs being spun off of agriculture. It is changing so fast,” emphasized Sharp.

The Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural education and the Texas FFA program, so each

student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace.

Learn more about the Texas FFA Foundation at mytexasffa.org.

Chancellor Sharp brings more than three decades of public service to his home state.

John Sharp was appointed Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System by the Board of Regents in 2011. Chancellor Sharp leads one of the largest systems in the country with an annual budget of $7.2 billion and an enrollment of more than 152,000 at the A&M System’s 11 universities. Additionally, under the System umbrella, there are eight state agencies.

Learn more about the Chancellor at the Texas A&M University System at https://chancellor.tamus.edu

