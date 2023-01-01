Credefi Scores Major Milestone in Partnership with TradFi Mogul Experian

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a path to solve critical inefficiencies in the field of traditional financial lending and borrowing, Credefi has achieved a major milestone in its partnership with the TradFi behemoth Experian.

Credefi has managed to secure the rights to use Experian's officially recognized and reputable brand materials to now position itself as "Credefi - Powered by Experian." In doing so, the team has become the first in the blockchain industry to secure a partnership of this proportion.

Experian is one of the two largest credit bureaus in the world. The company collects and researches credit information of individuals and also rates their ability to repay debt. It's a publicly-traded company with thousands of employees and offices around the world, harboring a total market capitalization upwards of $27 billion.

The above hints at the massive importance of this partnership and the trust and transparency it invokes in Credefi.

The collaboration is aimed at further expanding Credefi's reach and access to institutional-grade clients and formalizes both companies' bilateral cooperation. It also highlights the highest of standards that the team sets out to maintain when it comes to the quality of its service, but also the safety and security of its users.

Both companies are working to better the open banking system and integrate comprehensive FinTech APIs. The partnership makes it very easy and frictionless to check and adjust Credefi's scoring, but it's also important for Experian.

As part of the Green Deal of the European Union, Credefi becomes the official Experian partner and mediator for providing the service of Green Company scoring to each of the firms that apply for a loan through their platform.

For context, the Green Deal is aimed at improving the overall health and well-being of EU citizens and their future generations. To do so, the framework sets forth the groundwork for fresher air, cleaner water, healthier soil and biodiversity, more energy efficient buildings, healthier and more affordable food, and so forth.

Understanding the importance of compliance and also being fully present, Credefi's partnership with Experian is aimed at upholding the high standards laid out in the framework.

About Credefi

Credefi is a reliable provider of decentralized and secured lending portfolios. The company maintains a bespoke approach to compliance, transparency, and security. Its goals are to protect lenders and borrowers from the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market by delivering fixed returns.

About Experian

Experian is a multi-billion dollar publicly-traded company dealing with credit scoring and rates. It's the second-largest credit bureau in the entire world and offers data and analytical tools to companies in over 65 countries.

