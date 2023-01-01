Awilco Drilling PLC: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

Awilco Drilling Plc

WESTHILL, UNITED KINGDOM

On 30 December 2022, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased 77,672 Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 20 per share. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


