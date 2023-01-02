FL Entertainment: confirms fully completed acquisition of Beyond International Limited

Banijay confirms fully completed acquisition of Beyond International Limited

Paris, 2 January 2023:

Banijay has fully completed the acquisition of Beyond International Limited, taking full control of the production/distribution business worldwide. Having now successfully navigated all necessary shareholder and court approvals, plus the customary closing conditions, the global group will now commence the necessary integration process.

About Banijay

A leading content producer and distributor, Banijay is home to over 120 production companies across 22 territories, and a multi-genre catalogue boasting over 130,000 hours of original standout programming.

A collective of creative entrepreneurs, the group represents some of the biggest global brands including Survivor, Big Brother, Starstruck, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Rogue Heroes, Mr Bean, Hunted, Blow Up, Black Mirror, Marie Antoinette, Love Triangle and Limitless Win, among others. Imagining and delivering high-quality multi-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, the company, launched in 2008, operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti.

About Beyond International Limited

Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI) is a leading international producer and manager of media content for distribution internationally by means of multiple platforms including AVOD, SVOD and broadcast.

Under its umbrella, it has two main operating business segments – international media production and media rights management and distribution. To date, it has produced more than 5,000 hours of global television across multiple territories and genres including factual entertainment, premium documentary and drama. Emmy-winning, it has partnered with linear broadcasters worldwide, as well as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and National Geographic. Key titles include MythBusters, White Rabbit Project, My Lottery Dream Home, Pooch Perfect, Love It Or List It Australia, Deadly Women, Troppo and Halifax Retribution.

On international distribution, Beyond applies its vast experience in rights acquisition, management and exploitation, to oversee and market an extensive programme catalogue both created in-house and sourced from third-party producers. Licensing IP to multiple platforms throughout the world including AVOD, SVOD and broadcast.

The business is headquartered in Dublin and operates internationally.

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively.

FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.

ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

