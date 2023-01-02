Inside information: Heikki Veijola has been appointed as the new CEO of QPR Software Plc

English Finnish

























QPR SOFTWARE PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 2 January 2023 at 9:30 am EET





















QPR Software Plc’s Board of Directors has appointed Heikki Veijola (born 1970) as the company's new CEO. Veijola will start in the position no later than March 1, 2023. He succeeds Jussi Vasama, who will continue as the company's CEO until the start of Veijola and the transfer of duties.

Veijola has a master's degree in economics (M.Sc., Turku School of Economics and Business Administration) majoring in international marketing.

Veijola has most recently served as Enreach Oy’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and a member of the executive management team, being responsible for business operations in the Microsoft and Salesforce ecosystems as well as for cooperation with system integrators, consultants, and other strategic partnerships, especially in Northern Europe. Before this, Veijola was the Sales Director of Enreach Oy.

Veijola has strong experience in building and renewing sales, international growth, partner ecosystems, and cloud- and SaaS (Software as a Service) businesses. During his career, Veijola has also worked for 11 years in Finland's largest marketing group Salomaa Group as a CEO of KASKI Agency, and advertising agency Adsek Oy, leading the companies through two industry transformations.

"The Board of Directors commenced the recruitment process immediately after Jussi Vasama resigned from his position. The Board has carefully evaluated several candidates for their suitability to lead QPR's next steps in delivering its growth strategy. I am pleased to note that we found an excellent successor who is very well equipped to take over the role", says Pertti Ervi, the Chair of QPR’s Board of Directors.

"Heikki Veijola has the right background, experience, and expertise to continue executing QPR's strategy, which focuses on the international growth of the process mining SaaS business, consulting, and building new strategic ecosystems. Heikki's versatile background in an international company and building innovative business and change strategies, as well as profitable growth, is an excellent combination to ensure QPR's success in the future," continues Ervi.

"I want to thank the Board of Directors for the trust in my appointment. I am very happy about this opportunity. QPR's diverse and satisfied customer base, combined with a strong offer, opens many opportunities in this fast-growing industry. I look forward to developing the company's operations and creating growth along with the success of our customers together with my executive management team colleagues and all QPR people", says Heikki Veijola.









For further information:

QPR Software Plc

Pertti Ervi

Chairman of the Board

Contacts via QPR communications: marketing@qpr.com









About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com











DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com