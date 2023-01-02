ACM Community Management Rebranded as RealManage

Lisle, IL, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, which specializes in condominium and homeowner association management services, announced the official rebranding of ACM Community Management to RealManage. ACM became a part of the RealManage Family of Brands in January 2020.

Illinois Senior VP of Operations Kimberly Sutherland, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, states, “I am excited to officially have ACM Community Management as a part of the RealManage Illinois family. Integrating the ACM team has been a terrific addition, as the staff brings with it many years of experience that will only elevate our ability to provide excellent community management services.

ACM Community Management has managed condo and homeowner associations since 1986, amassing a portfolio of over 200 community associations and 25,000 condo and HOA units in the Chicagoland area.

Chris O'Neill, CEO of the RealManage Family of Brands, states, " We are delighted that ACM Community Management joined RealManage. They are a great addition to our company and helped us expand our Illinois operations even further. With the support of our leading community management platform, ACM will continue to provide their clients with high-quality service and support.”

With the enhanced management tools that the partnership with RealManage brings, the ACM Illinois team will provide an even higher level of service to their client communities with state-of-the-art management tools and capabilities. As a result, association clients and community managers will have extensive views into the performance of their community, along with enhanced communication.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA and condo management companies.

RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, luxury high-rises, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities throughout the United States. Our community management solutions, coupled with the industry's leading experts, enable us to empower communities and the boards of directors with accurate information while offering the highest level of transparency, visibility, and personalized service that a community association deserves. Our HOA and condo management services include on-site management, portfolio management, developing community management, maintenance services, and insurance services.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to all types of luxury, lifestyle, and golf/country club communities. We are dedicated to preserving and enhancing the lifestyle of your community by providing customized, professional association management services.

CiraConnect, our proprietary, cloud-based technology, is the largest SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, from board members to residents to service providers.