Grieg Seafood ASA: Own shareholding

On 30 December 2022 Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Company") announced that its share buy-back program was completed. The shareholding of the Company stated in such announcement did not reflect all shares acquired by employees in connection with the share saving program for employees in 2022. Following the completion of the share buy-back is program, the Company holds a total of 1,420,913 (not 1,517,981) own shares, representing 1.2525% of the Company's share capital.

For enquiries, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com .





This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).