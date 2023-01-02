Suspension of intraday trading in Denmark

The below shareclasses are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen for 2 January due to closed markets. The pricing of the DKK shareclasses is partially based on future prices for those markets not yet open, typically Asian and American stock markets, during European trading hours. These future prices are thus necessary for the pricing process of these funds.

OMX Short Name Fund name and share class ISIN SKIGLO SKAGEN Global A NO0008004009 SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A NO0010735129 SKIM2 SKAGEN m2 A NO0010657356





For questions please contact SAM.FUNDPRICING@STOREBRAND.NO.







Kind regards,

Storebrand Fund pricing team.