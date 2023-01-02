Suspension of intraday trading in Denmark

| Source: SKAGEN Fondene AS SKAGEN Fondene AS

København K, DENMARK

The below shareclasses are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen for 2 January due to closed markets. The pricing of the DKK shareclasses is partially based on future prices for those markets not yet open, typically Asian and American stock markets, during European trading hours. These future prices are thus necessary for the pricing process of these funds.

OMX Short NameFund name and share classISIN
SKIGLOSKAGEN Global ANO0008004009
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus ANO0010735129
SKIM2SKAGEN m2 ANO0010657356


For questions please contact SAM.FUNDPRICING@STOREBRAND.NO.


