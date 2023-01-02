Suspension of intraday trading in Denmark

The below shareclasses are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen for 2 January due to closed markets. The pricing of the DKK shareclasses is partially based on future prices for those markets not yet open, typically Asian and American stock markets, during European trading hours. These future prices are thus necessary for the pricing process of these funds.
|Fund Name
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
