Suspension of intraday trading in Denmark

The below shareclass is suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen for 2 January due to closed markets. The pricing of the DKK shareclasses is partially based on future prices for those markets not yet open, typically Asian and American stock markets, during European trading hours. These future prices are thus necessary for the pricing process of these funds.

OMX Short Name Navn ISIN SKISKIKON SKAGEN Kon-Tiki NO0010140502





